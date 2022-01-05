MAYNARD — Push the pace.
North Fayette Valley took advantage of its depth and conditioning by forcing 25 turnovers and running away with a 52-36 Upper Iowa Conference victory on Wednesday.
It took time, but a three-point play from Alyssa Bohr halfway through the third quarter aided a brief 5-0 spurt that took the TigerHawks’ lead from 24-22 to 29-22. West Central (4-6, 2-5) closed within 36-30 as Kaydence Martin split free throws, but Makenna Grove began a 12-point run with a defensive rebound and sprint back for an open layup at the other end to ice the game.
“We work on that a lot,” senior forward Kenlin Schmitt said. “That helped us a lot. We knew if we had the opportunity, we wanted to push it forward as much as we could, not let them get set up in their zone defense.”
Added classmate Bohr, “We work on conditioning a lot over the break, and I thought we did a good job about pushing them past their conditioning level. They kind of just hit a wall and we were able to keep going.”
Bohr dropped 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Schmitt had 16 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for NFV (5-2, 4-2).
Justine Cowley (six) and Grove (four) combined for 10 steals, with several off a full-court press on inbound plays or off misses.
“We work a lot on the press, either to a zone or sometimes into man off of misses,” Bohr said. “That way we’re always doing something in the press. It keeps them guessing.”
West Central played solidly for two and a half quarters, including a seven-minute stretch where senior guard Aaliyah Gordon was out because of an ankle injury. She came back to play the last two minutes of the second quarter and much of the second half.
“When your guard goes down, you find ways to ask girls to step up,” Blue Devil head coach Micah Ruroden said. “We got a lot of good minutes out of Faith Steinbronn and Abby (Squires) stepped up handling the ball for us to alleviate or dull the pain a little until we could get Aaliyah back in.”
Gordon scored 13 points to lead West Central while Kaydence Martin chipped in eight while battling Schmitt down low. Emma Michels added seven and two steals.
Martin grabbed three steals.
Squires added five points, a block and a steal.
“As the game wears on, that’s where the fatigue sets in,” Ruroden said. “That’s been the story so far. We hang tight, we hang tight and it finally goes.
“But I’m very happy with their effort. With that adversity, our team, a few years ago, would have caved a lot quicker than what we did.”