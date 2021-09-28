WEST UNION — Nervous laughter.
North Fayette Valley’s Justine Cowley and Makenna Groves had it, as did head coach Jennifer Lee.
With good reason.
The TigerHawks rallied from two sets down to beat South Winneshiek, 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19, 15-11, to opening homecoming week with a victory and keep its Upper Iowa slate clean.
NFV (13-10, 5-0 UIC) is 2-1 going back to 2020 in five-set matches; the TigerHawks trailed MFL MarMac 0-2 in a match last season and rallied, but fell in the final set. NFV beat Kee in a five-setter after leading 2-1.
It also marked NFV’s third consecutive Upper Iowa match that went four or more sets.
“Yeah, to say the least,” Lee joked when asked if the match’s end was fun.
“Well, we played like garbage when we first came out,” she continued. “We got on them in the huddle, ‘Do you still want to go for that conference championship?’ and ‘What are you willing to put out on the court?’
“They dug in enough to pull it out of their, well, behinds.”
The digging was strenuous in the final set. A series of errors — attack, service or setting — helped push the Warriors (7-17, 1-2) ahead 8-4.
A four-point swing in favor of the host — with an ace from Makenna Grove, a kill from Justine Cowley, and a pair of South Winneshiek errors — later put the home team in front at 11-10.
Cowley’s kill and a block from Alyssa Bohr earlier pulled the club within 9-7.
Morgan Kleve’s kill drew the visitors even at 11, but a pass error put the home team ahead for the final time.
Tessa Halverson followed with a kill, then Cowley dropped an ace for a 14-11 edge.
On Cowley’s final serve, a Warriors hitting error closed the match and led to a cacophony of yells from the team and its student fanbase.
“You only have 15 points, so you can’t get down on yourself because then you are out of time,” Grove said. “So we just have to keep going.”
Added Cowley, “We knew we’re so much better than this, than we’re showing (at the start of the set). We had to come back from that.”
Cowley stepped up in the final three sets, garnering six kills, three aces and half a block. She finished with eight kills and five aces.
“I was like, ‘Someone needs to step up and be that leader, that scorer,’” she said of her late-match production. “So I tried to call for the ball as much as possible and do what I could to help my team.”
Grove also picked up two aces as the team put down 11, with one apiece from Bohr, Halverson, Jordan Johnson and Zaida Moore. It offset 10 service errors, which was a subset of 60 errors the TigerHawks made throughout the match.
NFV made just 14 in the final two sets, but Lee and the coaching staff spent every timeout through each frame harping on mistakes.
“It was a lot of just clean up our side. It was a lot of our errors that was causing us to lose,” Lee said. “Cleaning up our serving, cleaning up our passing and being smarter with our hits.
“They had a really good defense, we had to be smarter where we were putting that ball.”
South Winneshiek collected 99 digs, along with 38 kills, three total blocks and eight aces. NFV had 90 digs, 35 kills, 11 aces and seven total blocks.
“As long as we’re all playing together, I think it helps us a lot more,” Grove said. “When our energy is down and our bench isn’t helping and everybody on the court isn’t together, it never goes well.”
Halverson accrued 11 kills and two blocks while Bohr added 3.5 blocks and 17 digs. Moore accumulated 23 assists, 17 digs, eight kills and half a block while Grove picked up 20 digs.
Chloe Yauslin had 13 digs and Cowley chipped in 10.
“I think it kind of hit us that we need our energy to do good,” Cowley said. “We play a lot better when we have our energy up and we’re clicking with each other.”