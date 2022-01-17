Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

North Fayette Valley's Nick Koch.

North Fayette Valley scored 71 points to place seventh Saturday in Hudson. Colton Schupbach (285) went 1-1 to place second. He fell, 1-0, in the title match.

Nick Koch (126) went 3-1 with two pins to claim third.

