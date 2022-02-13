Head coach Jacob Pedersen joked in Independence he’d love to go 5 for 5 at the district tournament after five North Fayette Valley wrestlers qualified for that meet.
The TigerHawks came close.
Three NFV grapplers advanced to the Class 2A state tournament after qualifying through the 2A District 5 meet Saturday in New Hampton.
Nick Koch won a district championship at 126 pounds and returns to state after an appearance last season. Koch (39-5) earned a 6-2 semifinal decision over Crestwood’s Cade Korsmo and beat Waukon’s Jakob Reagan, 3-0, in the final.
Caden Kerr’s 5-0 semifinal decision against Charles City’s Nathan Lopez at 132 pounds allowed him to both reach the championship and avoid a wrestleback. Kerr (10-5) fell in the title match by pin in the second period but saw Lopez win the third-place match.
Heavyweight Colton Schupbach (22-11) went 1-1 to advance. He won his semifinal with a 5-1 decision against Crestwood’s Brayden Ishman. Schupbach was pinned in the title match, but avoided a wrestleback to move on.
Tate Germann (120, 30-14) went 1-1 and placed third. He lost a semifinal decision but earned a pin in his final match. Jesse Grimes (145, 26-14) went 0-2.