FAYETTE — Derek Kuennen, Brenda Roberts and Haley Tiedt looked at a phone, then a drawing.
Roberts also went to consult a pair of course regulars.
The conference ended with Oelwein claiming a two-stroke win against North Iowa Cedar League foe Wapsie Valley on Thursday at Big Rock Country Club. The Huskies topped the Warriors, 178-180, after it was decided to not penalize Oelwein’s Ethan Anderson two strokes because a potential penalty was not clear in the moment.
Anderson’s 40 was one behind teammate Brandon Tournier, who claimed medalist honors. The freshmen were the only Huskies under 50 as Oelwein (3-3, 3-3 NICL) and Wapsie (4-4, 4-4) wandered through Big Rock’s open, hill-laden back nine.
While the front is guarded by pockets of trees around most of the holes, the back nine’s open landscape led to windy conditions.
“I honestly think — it was a little colder today, and I think that constant moving kept my body warm,” Tournier said. “I did have a lot of fun today; the kids from Wapsie were fun to play with. We had a lot of good conversation, so that helped.”
Tournier parred six holes and put up three bogeys to end three over par.
“This is the hardest nine holes I’ve played all year,” he said. “I struggled a lot with this (course). I think I played solid for the conditions and everything.”
Anderson opened with two birdies but parred just one hole afterward. Camden Huffman’s season-best 49 was third on the squad and Trevor Kane shot a 50 to close the team scoring. Carter Jeanes (51) and Owen Gieselman (58) had the other varsity scores.
“I was very happy to see our ninth graders go out there and lead both the boy’s and girl’s teams,” head coach Derek Kuennen said. “It is a great sign when you have young players that can go out there and score very well. Very happy to see growth and improvement at this point in the season.”
The Warriors put five of their six scores in the mid-40s. Brody Blaylock’s 43 led the way, with Gavin Leistikow (45), Michael Mann II (46) and Parker Landsgard (46) rounding out the scoring. Benton Hyde shot a 48 and Tucker Ladeburg put up a 53.
“They have some talent. They just have to reign it in,” Roberts said. “They reign it in, and the scores will start dropping and they’ll be super-successful.
“It’s a new course for a lot of the kids and they came up with some good scores today. I’m very happy with the way they played.”