FAYETTE — A new course. A season best.
A tiebreaker for the victory.
Oelwein sophomore Selah Hadley posted a 59 on Thursday at Big Rock Country Club. Her score turned out to be the key to the Huskies besting North Iowa Cedar League foe Wapsie Valley as the fifth score, breaking a 208-all deadlock with the Warriors when the final four scores came in.
“I was terrified. Everybody was like, ‘Fifth score, oh that’s you,’” she joked. “I was like, ‘No, let’s not do that.’
“I’m glad my score brought it in, that I was able to score well enough that it saved us and got us a win. That feels good. Not a fan of the pressure, but it was fun.”
Hadley’s season-low was one of three Oelwein (4-1, 2-1 NICL) garnered as the girls played the front nine of the course.
Freshman Hannah Patrick posted a runner-up score of 48, with one birdie and a par.
“It started off rough but when you get (that), I feel you have to have confidence in order to get things back,” Patrick said. “That’s what I felt like I did.”
Classmate Jaylynn Craun shot a 53 at the No. 6 spot, parring the No. 9 to match teammate Madeline McShane’s score.
“I was pretty happy with my score today,” Craun said. “Some mistakes, but I can get over that. I PR’d today … I feel really confident in the rest of the season.”
Emma Smock’s 54 was the fourth score. Alexa Berryman’s 68 was the last varsity score.
“It has been several years since our team score was this low (208) and we found out just how important all six varsity scores are as Selah Hadley’s fifth score won us the tiebreaker,” head coach Cole Thomas said. “I was most proud of how all the girls celebrated each other’s successes within a true team victory. Our team culture is very strong this year.”
Added Hadley, “We have an amazing team that carries each other. It is an amazing group of girls. Right now, you’re looking at a sophomore and two freshmen (who were part of the team score Thursday). So, our future is looking bright.”
Wapsie senior Lydia Imbrogno shot a season-low 45, with three pars, to claim medalist honors. Classmate Jaylyn Robinson put up a season-best 49, with two pars, to place third overall.
“I stayed in the right mindset if I had a bad shot or chunked it, which I did a couple times,” Imbrogno said. “What helps me is just taking time between my shots. Just focusing on making good contact and if it doesn’t turn out, just refreshing.”
Anna Curley’s 52 and Sydney Matthias’ 62 closed the team scoring.
The Warriors’ fifth score was Sophia Kohl’s 68, eight strtokes behind Hadley. Olivia Oldfather’s 70 was the last varsity score.
Wapsie (5-4, 1-3) posted its first score under 220 this season.
“This is only the second year this group has played together,” co-head coach Brenda Roberts said. “To me, they played amazing. They had their best score of the season and they’re improving every time we play.
“They’ve learned so much in the last two years, it’s awesome they’re playing as well as they are.”