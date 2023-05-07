DIKE — One gold. A bunch of silver.
Happiness all around.
Wapsie Valley placed seventh in the boys (54 points) and girls (50) standings at the North Iowa Cedar League championships Thursday at Dike-New Hartford. Led by Aidan Shannon’s distance day, the boys were six points ahead of Jesup. Led by Elle Voy and the sprint crew, the girls were six points out of fifth.
“Couldn’t be happier with how the meet went,” boys head coach Justin Davie said. “We were a bit shorthanded, with injury and sickness. Our conference is absolutely loaded, and we more than held our own. Very impressive being one of the smaller schools in the conference.
Shannon won the 3,200-meter run in 9 minutes, 53.54 seconds and broke a 20-year old school record in the process. He, Grundy Center’s Kaden Lynch and Oelwein’s Conall Sauser quickly established themselves at the head of the pack and Lynch and Shannon gained ground as a duo shortly thereafter.
Shannon eclipsed Lynch with a couple laps to go and won by more than eight seconds.
“My goal was to win the 3,200 and I wanted to also see what I was capable of before district,” Shannon said. “I pushed for first and PR’d by seven seconds and felt really good.
“Later I had the 1,600 and the plan was to just run smart because I was really tired from other events.”
Shannon was second in the mile (4:36.98), two seconds behind Sauser and a step ahead of Lynch. Shannon also anchored the distance medley to runner-up (3:47.86), a step ahead of Hudson.
“I ended up battling with Kaden for second and ran a PR as well,” he said of the mile. “I’m glad he ran and pushed me because that race was a very painful four laps.
“Really excited for the state qualifying meet. I think our team is going to do really well.”
Wapsie was also second in the 3,200 relay (8:29.08) and third in the 400 relay (46.09) by 0.21 ticks.
“Our four-by-eight team had our best time of the season by 12 seconds and it looks like we could do some pretty exciting things,” Ian Buzynski said. “Obviously the NICL is a very tough conference for us. It’s probably the hardest meet we have all year, so it was nice to go out and compete against some very talented teams before we get to districts.”
Hannah Knight was runner-up in the 100 dash (12.84; 0.10 behind, 0.13 ahead of third), anchored the 400 relay (second, 51.75; 0.35 behind, 0.08 ahead of third) and ran legs of the 800 (third, 1:50.55) and sprint medley (third, 1:56.24).
“We are seeing people PR or get really close to it and that’s super exciting, especially since it’s now district week,” Knight said. “I love seeing the support our team gives to each other. The meet went really well especially facing tough competition. We gave it our all and that’s really all we can ask for.”
LeeAnn Oltrogge, who led off all three sprint relays, concurred.
“I think that (Thursday’s) meet went really well, especially with having to make a few changes with having girls out,” she said. “We adjusted to those changes really well and excelled.”
Elle Voy placed third in the shot put (34 feet, 9.5 inches) and sixth in the discus. Brylee Bellis was fifth in the 800 and Kate Risse was eighth in the 100 hurdles with a PR.
“I felt like we competed very well all night,” Risse said. “Obviously we have some pretty talented teams in the NICL conference. I think that drove our team a lot. We also have a lot of talent on our team.”