Honor and shock were among the words used by most to describe inclusion on this season’s All-District Northeast team.
In Class 2A, Jesup’s Alexis Larson and Amanda Treptow were named to the team, as was Wapsie Valley’s Sydney Matthias. In Class 3A, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s Isabel Bernard and North Fayette Valley’s Justine Cowley were selected.
“It’s well deserved,” S-F-T head coach Kevin Bergman said. “Her baserunning and her ability to play the outfield is as good as anybody in the state.”
Bernard batted .427 with 41 hits, all but one a single. She stole 57 bases and scored 30 runs.
“I’m very honored that I got nominated for this award, but I also want to give a big thank you to my coaches and teammates for always pushing me to do my best and this wouldn’t be possible without them,” Bernard said.
Cowley batted .394 with 40 runs batted in, 39 hits, 31 runs scored, four doubles, three triples and two home runs. She stole 23 bases.
“I was shocked when I saw that, really surprised. But also really excited. I was not expecting it,” Cowley said. “I think I’ve improved on being more aggressive at the plate. I feel like I’ve gotten more confident this year, too.”
Added head coach, Bailey Monroe, “Her ability to be both an amazing teammate and player is a huge asset to the NFV softball program. She is very deserving of this honor as it demonstrates her effort and determination to be the best of the best.”
Matthias batted .392 with 29 hits, 24 RBI, 23 runs, two doubles, a triple and a home run. She stole seven bases.
“I was really shocked to be named to this elite list with so much talent in just our district,” Martin said. “I’m thankful for my coaches and teammates for pushing me this season to be not only the best athlete but also holding me accountable to be the best teammate.”
Added head coach Austin Jeanes, “Syd is a leader. She helps set the tone for practice and games. Sets a positive example in and out of the dugout.”
Larson batted .432 with 41 hits and 39 RBI. She scored 28 runs and hit 11 doubles, two triples and two homers.
“I’m very proud of the season I had to make it possible to be put on this team,” Larson said. “I am glad that all my hard work in the offseason paid off. I can’t thank my coaches and teammates enough for pushing me throughout the season and off season to achieve this goal.”
Treptow batted .370 with 37 hits, 30 runs scored, 15 RBI 14 steals and five doubles.
“Being named to the all-district team is a huge honor and I am very thankful to be named,” Treptow said. “I have learned so much from our coaches and from my teammates which helped me improve my skills to earn this honor.”