After a practice put, Kinzie See picked up the shot and trudged toward a group of onlookers.
The Oelwein freshman had not put the shot since a middle-of-the-season middle school meet. Yet, she found herself as the Huskies’ throws entrant at Tuesday’s home invitational.
See was allowed to take all four of her puts in succession before going to prepare for the sprint medley relay.
See’s 27 feet, 11 inches put was her farthest, and good enough for fourth place and points. It was her lone individual event, and she anchored the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and 400-meter relays to victories. The Huskies scored 118 points to place second at home, 29 points behind Central Elkader.
“I was like, ‘OK,’” See said of her first throws event in more than a year. “I had one day of practice, but I wasn’t going to let that stop me. I was up for anything, and I did it a few times in middle school. The hardest part was finding out what I was taken out of.”
The sprint medley’s time of 2 minutes, 6.46 seconds was a second and a half better than Tripoli.
“We PR’d our time by two seconds in the relay, so we did really good,” See said. “We know how to push each other, and we know the right steps to get good handoffs. That’s the biggest part of a relay — the handoffs. It could break or make you.”
The shuttle hurdle win (1:14.87) was by three and a half seconds; Elkader was second.
“We got out very quickly; Macy (Westendorf) started us off awesome,” Haydin Becker said. “And we all just took it from there.
“Got to believe, and we believed.”
Becker and See are part of a strong freshman class which spent much of Tuesday handing off batons and flying around the track. Of the 12 entrants across the three relay victories, 10 of 12 legs were Husky freshmen.
Becker ran the shuttle hurdle, second-place 800 relay (2:01.04) and third-place distance medley (5:04.45). Meyer ran the sprint medley, 400 and 800; Wier ran the sprint medley, 400 and 800; and Westendorf ran the shuttle hurdle and 400 (54.97).
“It’s been really good for both boys and girls,” Westendorf said prior to the 400 relay. “We’ve placed higher than we usually do, and I feel we’re going to be up there with the points and team scores.”
Westendorf won the 100 hurdles in 17.19 and was second in the 100 (14.13). She won the hurdles by a second and lost the 100 by 0.36 seconds.
Becker was third in the hurdles (18.4).
Junior Rachel Rulapaugh won the 1,500 (5:46.66), was second in the 800 (2:43.55) and third in the 400 (1:10.18, 0.07 seconds back of second).
“I felt really good starting out, I just went out and ran my race,” Rulapuagh said of the win. “My personal strategy for my 800 is to run negative splits, which is my second lap being faster than the first. I felt really good today and was able to execute it.”
Junior Natalie Crandall placed fourth in the 100 and ran a leg of the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and 800 relay.
Emma Hoveland was third in the 3,000 (14:20.47) and Libby Gearhart placed fourth in the 800 and 1,500 and anchored the distance medley relay.
“We’ve really been focusing on the mental aspect of the sport,” Rulapuagh said. “We’ve put in the work and miles physically, now we just need to trust our training. I think our distance crew did a good job with that tonight.”
“The kids did really well. I was really happy with the way they performed,” head coach Gary Goeller said. “Especially being at home, being in front of a home crowd.
“We just keep plugging away and progressing and getting better as the season goes.”
West Central scores 13.5 points
Clara Miller scored six points for the Blue Devils by placing fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 100. Taylor Teague scored three with fifth place in the 400 and sixth in the 200, and the pair helped the 400 relay placed sixth and sprint medley place sixth.
Kelly Donat tied for eighth in the long jump for half a point.