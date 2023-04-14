Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain and snow in the morning, becoming snow in the afternoon. Windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.