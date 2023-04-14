VAN HORNE — The entrée was just the beginning.
Conall Sauser anchored the distance medley relay to a bronze at the start of the Bobcat Invitational on Tuesday at Benton Community, then grabbed gold in the 1,600-meter run to help Oelwein’s boys place fifth at the 17-team invitational.
Oelwein scored 47 points, three more than Independence.
Sauser took the baton from Jacob Sullivan in seventh place at the handoff, then worked through his first 400 in the same spot. With roughly 250 meters to go, he began to kick. Hard.
Sauser crossed 0.08 seconds ahead of Mount Vernon’s anchor leg to capture bronze. Oelwein’s time was 3 minutes, 59.6 seconds.
“We were far back, and I, I personally like to get some medals,” Sauser said. “In my mind, I was like, ‘Hey, I got to get up there if I want to medal this race.’
“So, I started going crazy. I think I might have gotten us a medal. That’s really all I can say.”
Added Ethan DeTemmerman: “Dude, Conall cooked. Conall just loves running. I’ve never seen somebody love running as much as Conall.”
Sauser won the 1,600 in 4:42.95, four-plus seconds ahead of Vinton-Shellsburg’s Alex Torres and Elijah Blix.
Oelwein’s other top-3 placement came courtesy of Garet Kiel. The junior hurdler was second in the 110 high hurdles. Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Grayson Hartman hit a Drake Relays standard time of 14.48 seconds, with Kiel crossing at 15.65. It was 0.26 seconds ahead of Union Community’s Logan Rosauer. Kiel immediately said “Wow, that was fast” at the heat’s conclusion.
“Just that one kid in front of me,” he later joked. “Just tried to keep up with him, I guess. I don’t know. (Andrew) Kitchen maybe gave me some motivation, got me fired up. All I did was try to catch (Hartman). Beat everybody next to me, try to catch (Hartman).”
Ray Gearhart was seventh in the 1,600 and went 5-8 with Benjamin Driscoll in the 800. Gabriel Driscoll was sixth in the 3,200 and Sauser anchored the 3,200 relay to fourth.
The sprint medley placed third, the 800 relay placed sixth and the 400 relay placed seventh.
Westendorf’s bronze is best individual mark during girls’ production
She tried to avoid hyperventilating and crying at the same time.
But the emotion was pure joy, she added, after catching her breath.
Freshman Macy Westendorf noted about five minutes before the 100-meter hurdles race that the heat sheet leader, Xavier’s Naomi Durin, was two seconds faster than her top time.
Two minutes after the race, she expressed relief after placing third in 17.21 seconds. Westendorf was 0.08 ahead of Benton County’s Hope Moore and topped a couple others she saw had better seed times.
“That felt really good. I thought I did really good,” Westendorf said. “Just (Durin) being ahead of me and pushing me helped me go faster than I probably would have gone. There was another girl (Moore) in lane 5 that I was head-to-head with most of the race.
“It really shows, for me, that — I struggle with being confident in myself, and it really shows that I should think I’m good. For a freshman … to be that close to a senior who went to state last year … it felt like a good race and I’m proud of myself.”
Westendorf’s race was the girls best showing; Oelwein scored 25 points and tied for 10th. Bailee Craun’s 14 foot, 2-inch long jump was good for fifth while Emma Hoveland finished her 3,000 in sixth with a sizeable personal best time.
Haydin Becker was eighth in the 200 and both she and Westendorf helped the 400 shuttle hurdle relay (Merissa Rogers, Kinzie See) place fourth by a second.
The sprint medley was fifth and the 800 relay was eighth.