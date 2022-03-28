It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Track and field
Boys
Brennan Sauser, Oelwein: The senior placed third in the 800-meter run while running with one shoe at an indoor meet in Wartburg last Tuesday.
Charlie Sieck, West Central: The junior placed second in the three distance races — 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter — at the Upper Iowa Conference
indoor meet Friday at Luther College in Decorah.
Ayden Turner, North Fayette Valley: The sophomore won the 200 dash and placed runner-up in the long jump and third in the 55 dash at the Upper Iowa Conference indoor meet.
Girls
Alyssa Bohr and Braelyn Meyer, NFV: The pair helped the TigerHawks win the 3,200 relay and place third in the 800, 1,600 and distance medley relay at the Upper Iowa Conference indoor meet.
Annika Kent-Thomas, WC: The junior placed third in the 1,500 and fifth in the 800 at the Upper Iowa Conference indoor meet.
Malayna Kiel, OEL: The senior placed second in the 55-meter hurdles in Wartburg.