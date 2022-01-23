CORALVILLE — No experience? No problem.
Sumner-Fredericksburg sophomore Hillary Trainor wrestled six of the 2022 100-pound placewinners prior to her fifth-place match Saturday at XStream Arena.
The lone person she hadn’t faced? Treynor’s Ava Kennedy, her opponent for the top-5 medal.
Nevertheless she persisted, and Trainor (19-10) walked off the mat with a 12-3 major decision against Kennedy to complete a 5-2 weekend.
Trainor’s effort helped the Cougars score 50 points and tie for 30th.
“I’m really proud of myself,” Trainor said. “It’s definitely a step up from last year (when I didn’t place) and I’m just grateful for my coaches and teammates that pushed me to get where I am.”
Trainor snagged a takedown 16 seconds into the first period and led 5-1 after two minutes. Kennedy closed within 5-2 with an escape to start the second, but another takedown and three-point nearfall put her ahead 10-2. Trainor added another takedown to start the third and held on for the victory.
“I see right off the whistle what she does, whether it’s a tie up or not, and I base (my offense) off that,” Trainor said of her approach to the match. “I was nervous, but I knew that I just had to wrestle smart and hard.”
Head coach Alicia Jones noted the time off between the consolation semifinal loss and the placement round match was spent relaxing.
“We talked about clearing her mind,” Jones said. “As we cleared our minds for (the final match), we went back to what our strengths were and tried to capitalize on that.”
One of her strengths most of the tournament was her outside shot. Trainor used it to pick up points during her five victories, which consisted of two pins and three major decisions.
“She likes that outside shot, working on turning the corners or finishing through,” Jones said. “Just move the feet, be the aggressor and stay out of the headlock.
“She did a great job of taking advantage (against Kennedy) once she got on top and building her confidence from there.”
Trainor cruised into Saturday’s quarterfinal before dropping her first match. Consecutive major decisions kept her alive and pushed her into a podium finish.
“Those next matches were huge,” the sophomore said. “I knew if I wanted to place, I had to win them.”
Trainor went 3-1 to finish out the day and make history.
“We are pumped,” Jones said. “We got our first medalist, our first hero in Sumner-Fredericksburg girls wrestling history. And we are excited to celebrate it.”
Two of Sumner’s other eight wrestlers finished better than or at .500.
Sasha Gitch (120, 17-15) was two wins away from the placement round after falling, 5-3, in a consolation round. She earned two pins and a 9-4 decision.
“I went one round further than last year, met my small goals during matches, and saw the introduction of sanctioned girls wrestling,” Gitch said. “I wish I had done a better job of committing to my shots and being more self-aware.
“Either way, I feel so accomplished this year by changing a weight class, making it an extra round and watching my own teammates accomplish their goals.”
Senior Emma Speicher (190, 9-9) went 2-2 with a pair of first-round pins.
“I got to work on making sure I got more movement in my feet while in a match and got to see girls that I have never competed against with different skill sets,” she said. “I am proud I ended up 2-2 compared to my 0-2 (record in 2021).
“I feel it went better for all of us in the end; winning or losing, we all wrestled hard.”
Classmate Paige Trainor (125, 11-4) was one of four Cougars to go 1-2. Three — Paige, freshmen Cameryn Judisch (115, 14-8) and Ella Pitz (130, 11-16) — earned a pin. Hannah Meier (110, 3-12) had a first-round forfeit.
Kenzlei Steffen (130, 7-16) and Rylee Shonka (120 Silver, 8-12) each went 0-2.
“I’m proud that I pinned my girl; that was a great feeling,” Judisch said. “It was one of the best feelings to watch my teammate Hillary Trainor win her matches and make it on the podium. I am the proudest of her.”