SUMNER — Kevin Bergman knew what was going to happen.
Heck, everyone knew what was going to happen.
And it happened.
The Sumner-Fredericksburg head coach warned his team that Jesup guard Amanda Treptow was going to get the ball on the J-Hawks’ full-court inbound coming off a timeout with 4.3 seconds left.
Treptow’s split of a near-triple team as she caught the ball at three-quarters court led the senior guard to race downcourt and loft up a 3-point attempt. It fell at the buzzer to give Jesup a 63-60 North Iowa Cedar League East victory. The J-Hawks (12-2, 4-0) won their ninth straight and swept the Cougars (8-4, 2-2).
“I had two girls on Treptow, and she came around the pick and split us, went right through us,” Bergman said. “All I wanted them to do — it doesn’t matter what I wanted them to do. I wanted them to slow her down or make her go backward instead of attacking the basket.”
Treptow’s 3 was the final nail in a 30-point night as she and Sumner standout forward Morgan Brandt went toe-to-toe all night. Brandt scored a career-high 42 points, breaking a school record, and grabbed 20 rebounds.
“They have a good team. Treptow is an outstanding player, too,” Bergman said. “Her and Morgan are two exceptional players, and they went at it.
“Morgan had 42 points and 20 rebounds. What more can I ask from the girl? And our other girls played hard. They played hard all game.”
Brandt fouled out with 26 seconds to play and the Cougars holding a 60-58 lead. The foul led to a tie game as Jacie Lange sank both free throws.
“I knew I was in foul trouble, because I’m always in foul trouble,” Brandt joked. “More times than not. When I fouled out, it was like, ‘Oh, crud.’
“I had faith in my teammates that they were going to pull it off. But Jesup just got lucky with a chuck-up shot.”
Sumner had the ball and its final opportunity with eight second left, but Saela Steege was called for a travel before her shot went up. It allowed the J-Hawks to set up for Treptow’s heroics.
“That was tough, you know?” Bergman said. “Two good teams out there tonight. I’m glad where we’re at; we’ve come a long way since we played them the first time (a 60-48 loss at Jesup). That was good to see.”
Brandt’s first shot — and make — was outside the paint, which gave her pause.
“My first shot was more of an outside shot, and I’m way more comfortable down low,” she said. “Just hitting that outside shot, it was like, ‘OK, I can do it.’
“I always have confidence in my shot, but after that first shot was an outside shot, I was like, ‘OK, feed me the ball.’ I kept asking for it.”
Her teammates kept giving it to her, as Brandt had the team’s first 18 points (and trailed Jesup, 15-14, after eight minutes) before a Katie Reno bucket pulled Sumner within 22-20 with 3 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half.
Lange netted 13 for the J-Hawks and Laney Pilcher added nine.
Isabelle Elliott chipped in eight points, including a four-point play that turned a 51-48 deficit into a one-point lead with under five minutes to play.
Kayla Paulus’ four points helped flipped a 44-42 deficit into a two-point lead (46-44) as the game turned from the third to fourth quarter.
“Kayla came through a couple times, Belle hit a big shot and turned it into four points,” Bergman said. “We are where we need to be — we just need to come back and finish the season one game at a time.”