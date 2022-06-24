Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-Oelwein Daily Register boys golf teams based on a combination of season averages and postseason results.
Golfer of the Year Brandon Tournier is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2022 All-Oelwein Daily Register boys golf team.
First team
Ethan Anderson,
Oelwein
40.86 nine-hole average, 81 18-hole average
“Ethan contributed a lot for us and medaled in many meets. He’s another guy who has a great work ethic when it comes to golf. He puts in a ton of time … and he’s going to keep scoring for us in the future.” — head coach Derek Kuennen
Nick Koch,
North Fayette Valley
42.17 nine-hole average, 89.25 18-hole average
Brody Blaylock,
Wapsie Valley
43.5 nine-hole average, 83 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant
Clay Moser, NFV
44.5 nine-hole average, 92.6 18-hole average, district participant
Garrett Waterhouse, Starmont
45 nine-hole average, 84 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant.
Second team
Michael Mann II, WV
44.38 nine-hole average, 89.4 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant
Parker Landsgard, WV
45.75 nine-hole average, 96 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant
Jacob Goedken,
Starmont
46 nine-hole average, 86.67 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant
Gavin Leistikow, WV
46 nine-hole average, 96 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant
Brandon Cushion,
West Central
46.17 nine-hole average
Trevor Kane, Oelwein
47 nine-hole average, 94 18-hole average
“Trevor is another guy who put in work and will keep contributing for us in the future. He’s a good teammate and will be another guy who will continue to score for us.” — Kuennen