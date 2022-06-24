Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Daily Register Sports Editor Gidal Kaiser selected the All-Oelwein Daily Register boys golf teams based on a combination of season averages and postseason results.

Golfer of the Year Brandon Tournier is automatically on the first team. The following is the 2022 All-Oelwein Daily Register boys golf team.

First team

Ethan Anderson,

Oelwein

40.86 nine-hole average, 81 18-hole average

“Ethan contributed a lot for us and medaled in many meets. He’s another guy who has a great work ethic when it comes to golf. He puts in a ton of time … and he’s going to keep scoring for us in the future.” — head coach Derek Kuennen

Nick Koch,

North Fayette Valley

42.17 nine-hole average, 89.25 18-hole average

Brody Blaylock,

Wapsie Valley

43.5 nine-hole average, 83 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant

Clay Moser, NFV

44.5 nine-hole average, 92.6 18-hole average, district participant

Garrett Waterhouse, Starmont

45 nine-hole average, 84 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant.

Second team

Michael Mann II, WV

44.38 nine-hole average, 89.4 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant

Parker Landsgard, WV

45.75 nine-hole average, 96 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant

Jacob Goedken,

Starmont

46 nine-hole average, 86.67 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant

Gavin Leistikow, WV

46 nine-hole average, 96 18-hole average, sectional team champion, district participant

Brandon Cushion,

West Central

46.17 nine-hole average

Trevor Kane, Oelwein

47 nine-hole average, 94 18-hole average

“Trevor is another guy who put in work and will keep contributing for us in the future. He’s a good teammate and will be another guy who will continue to score for us.” — Kuennen

Tags

Trending Food Videos