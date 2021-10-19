TRIPOLI — Within seconds of the last point, Aaliyah Gordon hugged Emma Michels.
The moment from the two West Central seniors was quick, and the pair later interacted more at the conclusion of their volleyball season after Tripoli swept the Class 1A Region 5 first-round playoff matchup Monday.
But their brief embrace after a 25-21, 25-9, 25-13 loss seemed to connote a thank you of sorts after the most turbulent volleyball season of their lives.
“I’m just proud of this team,” Gordon said. “We had everything thrown not in our favor. We had to deal with all of that, and I’m just proud of that. We were a very little team and had to overcome a lot of obstacles.”
Added Michels, “This team has gone through a lot and I’m so proud of how much we’ve stuck together. We’ve had illness, the loss of a teammate, injuries. I’m just so proud of how we’ve all stuck together no matter what’s been thrown at us.”
The pair comprised half of the varsity experience returning to play for a new coach and ended up being one-sixth of the program’s beginning depth as the season opened.
Rookie head coach Abbi Block had to work around just 13 players coming out.
The passing of Kate Michels during an accident in which Emma was also present dealt another blow to the program and family in every way imaginable.
A couple players quit early in the season, thinning the depth every further.
Senior setter Taylor Adams-Carey missed the final three matches because of the coronavirus. It forced middle blockers Kaydence Martin and Abby Squires to turn into setters.
“I think interesting would be like, to say the least,” Block said. “This team has been through so much this year with the loss of Kate Michels, players quitting, missing our setter the last week and a half. These girls have been through it all.”
Monday’s first set was a ping-pong affair, with West Central’s 5-2 lead turning into a 5-5 deadlock and playing out in similar fashion.
Tripoli (16-20) pulled ahead 8-6, then the Blue Devils (8-17) ran off four points for a 10-8 advantage. After the host closed within 10-9, Gordon posted a kill and block on consecutive plays and Kaydence Martin added a kill for a 13-9 lead.
It was 14-11, West Central, on another Martin kill, but the Panthers used three Blue Devils errors and an ace to grab the lead.
West Central took two points, but Tripoli did as well. A three-point push for the Blue Devils put them up by two, and the visitors reached 20 on the scoreboard first at 20-18.
The hosts rebounded. Back-to-back kills from Tripoli and a West Central attack error turned the tide in the Panthers’ favor at 21-20.Emille Blasberg’s ace gave Tripoli a 22-20 lead.
Emma Michels registered a kill for a one-point margin, but a Keyra Krueger hitting error and back-to-back attack errors from the Blue Devils ended the set.
“We definitely had fun going out in the first set,” Gordon said. “We wanted to play our hearts out because we didn’t want our season to be done.
“The second and third set, we started to get down on ourselves because things weren’t falling in our favor.”
Tripoli opened the second set on a 7-0 run and led by as much as 12 (14-2) on Natalie Lobeck’s ace. Block burned her two timeouts in the opening 16 points and could offer no more pauses as the Panthers went up by 16 (19-3) before the Blue Devils cobbled some points together.
West Central scored six of the sets’ final 12 points, but it was clearly too little.
“I hate timeouts,” Block said. “ I don’t like constantly saying … I take a timeout, it’s 10 seconds or less. I get the stuff said that I need to get said and they go back out there. Toward the end of the season, they wanted me to starting saying more, and I understand that.
“After that (start), I called the timeout and was like, ‘We started that first game with the idea this was all about having fun. ... You guys are not having fun.’ And they shook their heads, ‘Yeah we’re not.’ I said, ‘That’s what it’s all about. Having fun.’”
The home team shot out to leads of 5-0 and 10-3 in the final frame. West Central pulled together three points for a 10-6 deficit and later closed within 11-8 and 12-9.
The next point for Block’s team, however, didn’t come until Tripoli led 19-9. Another three Blue Devil points came off Panther errors, but the home team scored six of the last seven points to end the match.
Cydara Allwood, Gordon, Elizabeth Hepperle and Michels all graduate. Michels collected five kills, an assist, an ace and a block. Gordon added four kills, an assist and a block. Hepperle chipped in an assist.
“Those girls are awesome,” Block said. “I said that in the locker room. ‘Thank you for sticking it out.’ This has been an uphill climb from the beginning.”