Air pods. Beats. Whatever else.
One can’t help but notice that 95 percent of the time at wrestling meets, headphones are plastered to athletes during team warm-ups, down time and especially within minutes, or seconds, of hitting the mat.
With that in mind, here is just a sample of mood music six area athletes take in on meet day — and a few bonus tracks from the author.
Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman
A true lyric and beat selection
Confident — Demi Lovato
“It’s time for me to take it
I’m the boss right now
Not gonna fake it
Not when you go down
Cause this is my game
And you better come to play”
Middle Child — J. Cole
“To the OGs, I’m thankin’ you now
Was watchin’ you when you was pavin’ the ground
I copied your cadence, I mirrored your style
I studied the greats, I’m the greatest right now”
Sumner-Fred’s Hillary Trainor
Focus on the goal at hand
Run This Town — Jay-Z & Rihanna
“Victory’s within the mile
Almost there, don’t give up now (What’s up?)
Only thing that’s on my mind (What’s up?)
Is who’s gon’ run this town tonight (Uh, yeah)
Hey, hey, hey, hey (What’s up?)
Who’s gon’ run this town tonight?”
All the Above — Maino
“How the hell could you stop me? Why in the world would you try?
I go hard forever, that’s just how I’m designed
That’s just how I was built, see the look in my eyes
You take all of this from me, and I’m still gon’ survive”
Sumner-Fred’s Isabel Christensen
Pump me up, it’s time to dance
Red Line — Geordie Kieffer
“Lose your cool
Baby, I’ll lose mine
You draw the red line
I’ll see you on the other side”
Gas Pedal — Sage The Gemini
“I’m too turned up, its finna go down baby
When you hit the stage, the people do a 180
When I hit the stage man the club wanna pay me”
Sumner-Fred’s Ella Pitz
All about getting hyped and in the zone
Get Low — Lil Jon
“Let me see you get low (you scared, you scared)
Drop that @$$ to the floor (you scared, you scared)
Let me see you get low (you scared, you scared)
Drop that @$$ to the floor (you scared, you scared)”
Immortals — Fall Out Boy
“Sometimes the only payoff for having any faith
Is when it’s tested again and again every day
I’m still comparing your past to my future
It might be your wound, but they’re my sutures”
North Fayette Valley’s Ava Bilden
Her father’s influence
Thunderstruck — AC/DC
“My mind raced
And I thought, what could I do? (Thunder)
And I knew
There was no help, no help from you (thunder)”
Hells Bells — AC/DC
“I’ll give you black sensations up and down your spine
If you’re into evil, you’re a friend of mine
See my white light flashing as I split the night
Cause if good’s on the left, then I’m sticking to the right”
North Fayette Valley’s Macy Rose
My favorites
Champion — Carrie Underwood
“When they write my story
They gonna say that I did it for the glory
But don’t think that I did it for the fame, yeah
I did it for the love of the game, yeah”
Good As Hell — Lizzo
“Boss up and change your life
You can have it all, no sacrifice
I know he did you wrong, we can make it right
So go and let it all hang out tonight”
BONUS TRACKS
Gidal Kaiser
1994, freshman season (3-25)
Regulate — Warren G and Nate Dogg
“Regulators
We regulate any stealin’ of his property. We’re damn good too
But you can’t be any geek off the street. You gotta be handy with the steel, if you know what I mean
Earn your keep
Regulators, mount up”
Enter Sandman — Metallica
“Exit light
Enter night
Take my hand
We’re off to never-never land”
All-time
Kryptonite — 3 Doors Down
“You stumbled in and bumped your head
If not for me then you’d be dead
I picked you up and put you back on solid ground”
I Stand Alone — Godsmack
“Now I’ve told you this once before
You can’t control me
If you try to take me down, you’re gonna break”