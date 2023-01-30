Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Air pods. Beats. Whatever else.

One can’t help but notice that 95 percent of the time at wrestling meets, headphones are plastered to athletes during team warm-ups, down time and especially within minutes, or seconds, of hitting the mat.

Tags

Trending Food Videos