Consistency.
Jason Yessak has utilized that word a lot this season when speaking of — and with — Oelwein’s girls basketball team.
There was consistency of sorts during Tuesday night’s 47-34 North Iowa Cedar League loss to Columbus Catholic. It was just of the negative kind.
The Huskies (1-6) scored just four points in the third quarter and saw a 16-14 halftime deficit balloon to 32-18. Oelwein missed three of four free throws and went 1 for 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range. It also committed four turnovers.
“The turnovers definitely are an issue. It’s been an issue all season,” Yessak said. “We’ve just got to find that consistency, that positive consistency.”
Oelwein committed 24 turnovers in the contest, with 15 coming in the opening 16 minutes. Outside of the third quarter’s minus-12 scoreline, Oelwein matched the Sailors (2-3) in nearly every frame and outscored Columbus in the final stanza (16-15).
Morgan Bradley scored 21 to lead the Sailors
Yessak noted the same issues keep cropping up — turnovers, foul trouble, rebounding — while also reminding himself and others four of his everyday rotation players are sophomores. Another sophomore, Libby Gearhart, is close to returning from offseason surgery.
Senior guard Malayna Kiel also left in the
fourth quarter with a concussion and won’t play until early to mid-January based on concussion protocol.
“Malayna is obviously playing well right now,” Yessak said of his senior who has appeared in just half her team’s games because of injury. “Hopefully she won’t be out very long.”
Kiel scored 12 and garnered three steals. Rachel Rulapaugh added eight points.
“Rachel Rulapaugh had a rough night (Monday), but bounced back pretty well,” Yessak said. “Alexa Berryman is playing pretty well right now.
“We just have to find more consistency, for 32 minutes.”