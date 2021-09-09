Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

O'Connell

Wapsie Valley quarterback Casey O’Donnell (8) drops back to pass as fullback Hunter Kane (32) looks to throw a block last Friday at Nashua-Plainfield.

 CHRIS BALDUS | Oelwein Daily Register

As Week 3 begins, Oelwein and West Central are still in the hunt for win No. 1. The Huskies were a score away from it last week and host also-winless New Hampton tonight. West Central heads to Riceville in another 0-2 battle. Three other area programs will attempt to break .500 and North Fayette Valley looks to remain undefeated.

New Hampton at Oelwein

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

315 8th Ave SE, Oelwein

Records: New Hampton 0-2, Oelwein 0-2

Last week: Charles City 14, New Hampton 8; Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Oelwein 0

Historical matchup: 5-0, New Hampton

Last time out: New Hampton 14, Oelwein 8, Aug. 13, 2019

News and notes: New Hampton’s Drake Wemark scored on a 31-yard touchdown during last season’s game. … Wemark leads the Chicasaws with 10 catches for 171 yards and two scores this season. … New Hampton has scored no more than 14 points in six consecutive games, including both games this season. … Oelwein has gone scoreless in its first two games for the first time since 2013. … Josh Ladeburg has accounted for 109 yards of offense this season, 35 percent of the team’s production. … Parker Sperfslage leads the Huskies with 11.5 tackles.

NFV at Postville

Friday, 7 p.m.

314 West Post, Postville

Records: NFV 2-0, Postville 0-2

Last week: NFV 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6; Jesup 64, Postville 14

Historical matchup: First matchup

Last time out: First matchup

News and notes: This is the first time the Upper Iowa Conference foes meet in football this century . … The TigerHawks have nearly twice as many passing yards (78) as the Pirates have total yards of offense (42). … NFV’s Kaleb White has already tripled his rush output (185) from 2020 (61). … So has Jacob Germann (136 vs. 40). … Postville’s Harley Check averages 30 yards per kick return.

East Buchanan at Starmont

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Starmont High School

3202 40th Street, Arlington

Records: East Buchanan 1-1, Starmont 1-1

Last week: North Linn 20, East Buchanan 0; Starmont 42, Bellevue 38

Historical matchup: Tied 5-5

Last time out: East Buchanan 20, Starmont 12, Aug. 28, 2020

News and notes: East Buchanan has won four games in a row during this Tri-Rivers Conference rivalry. … The Buccaneers have outscored the Stars by 150 points (181-31) during the streak. … The series restarted in 202 after a two-year absence. … The teams have run for nearly the same yardage (EB 489, Starmont 478).

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver

Friday, 7 p.m.

Denver Athletic Complex

800 Longview St, Denver

Records: S-F 1-1, Denver 2-0

Last week: NFV 22, S-F 6; Denver 32, Union 6

Historical matchup: Denver, 5-3

Last time out: Denver 53, S-F 7, Oct. 16, 2020

News and notes: S-F’s Peyton Schmitz has accounted for 163 yards, or 41 percent, of the Cougars’ offense (395 yards). … The Cougars defense has recovered five fumbles and three interceptions. … Denver’s Tye Bradley has thrown for 304 yards and run for 118. … Braden Powers has both Cyclones sacks and a fumble recovery.

Grundy Center at Wapsie Valley

Friday, 7 p.m.

Wapsie Valley High School

2535 Viking Avenue, Fairbank

Records: Grundy Center 1-1, Wapsie Valley 1-1

Last week: Dike New-Hartford 13, Grundy Center 10; Wapsie Valley 12, Nashua Plainfield 0

Historical matchup: Wapsie Valley 3, Grundy Center 0

Last time out: Grindy Center 17, WV 14, Oct. 25, 2019

News and notes: Grundy Center’s Logan Knaack has thrown for 309 yards, three TDs and three interceptions. … He has also run for 138 yards and two scores. … The Spartans have collected eight turnovers, with four fumble recoveries and four interceptions. … WV’s Holten Robinson has accounted for 242 (161 rush, 21 receiving, 60 kick return) yards of offense. … Casey O’Donnell’s nine completions have gone to seven different receivers.

West Central at Riceville

Friday, 7 p.m.

West Central High School

912 Woodland Ave, Riceville

Records: West Central 0-2, Riceville 0-2

Last week: Janesville 50, West Central 20; Tripoli 46, Riceville 24

Historical matchup: Riceville, 2-0

Last time out: Riceville 40, West Central 20, Oct. 2, 2020

News and notes: The Blue Devils have yet to score in the opening half of a football game this season. … WC’s Brandon Cushion has two of the team’s three scores, both rushing TDs. … Logan Wescott’s 55-yard punt return is the other. … Riceville’s Theo Klaes has thrown for 304 yards and five scores.

