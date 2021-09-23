Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein and West Central both look to extend win streaks during homecoming week while Sumner-Fredericksburg hopes to continue winning after its homecoming rout. North Fayette Valley and Starmont also host

.

Waukon at Oelwein

Friday, 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

Husky Stadium

315 8th Ave SE, Oelwein

Records: Waukon 3-1, 1-0 2A-4; Oelwein 1-3, 1-0

Last week: Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 21; Oelwein 42, Jesup 20

Historical matchup: 9-4, Waukon

Last time out: Waukon 58, Oelwein 12, Sept. 18, 2020

News and notes: Waukon has won the last nine matchups. … The Indians average 51 points per win during the nine-game win streak. … Lincoln Snitker has run for 191 yards and caught nine passes for 190 yards. He has five total touchdowns. … Oelwein sophomore fullback/linebacker Josh Ladeburg leads the team in carries (63), rush yards (358), rush touchdowns (five), solo tackles (16), fumble recoveries (two) and sacks (one).

Wahlert Catholic at North Fayette Valley

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Ron Wymer Field

600 N. Pine, West Union

Records: Wahlert Catholic 1-3, 1-0 2A-4; NFV 3-1, 0-1

Last week: Wahlert Catholic 24, Union 7; Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 21

Historical matchup: First matchup

Last time out: First matchup

News and notes: Wahlert Catholic’s Kaiden Knockel has two of the team’s three sacks, and two of the three tackles for loss. … The Golden Eagles’ Bryce Rudiger has passed for 709 yards, four scores and four interceptions. … The TigerHawks have two interceptions, each returned for 30 or more yards. … NFV has 33.5 tackles for loss, with five players — Martin Rawson, Blake Reichter, Braxton Kuker, Israel Hernandez and Kelton Loomis — at 3.5 or more.

Clayton Ridge at Starmont

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Starmont High School

3202 40th Street, Arlington

Records: Clayton Ridge 2-2, 1-1 A-4; Starmont 1-3, 1-2

Last week: North Linn 47, Clayton Ridge 0; South Winneshiek 34, Starmont 26

Historical matchup: 7-3, Clayton Ridge

Last time out: Clayton Ridge 9, Starmont 6, Oct. 2, 2020

News and notes: The series picked up last season for the first time since 2015. … Clayton’s Drake Ostrander has 235 yards of offense and four touchdowns. … He also has 56 return yards and a score. … Starmont’s Keegan McTaggart has as many turnovers recovered (four fumbles, interception) as interceptions thrown (five). … The Stars have lost by one score once and two scores twice, with a one-score victory.

Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL Mar-Mac

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

MFL Mar-Mac High School

301 W Davis St., Monona

Records: S-F 2-2, 1-1 1A-4; MFL Mar Mac 3-1, 0-1

Last week: S-F, 75, Postville 0; Columbus Catholic 16, MFL Mar Mac 14

Historical matchup: 10-1, S-F

Last time out: MFL Mar Mac 39, S-F 0, Sept. 20, 2019

News and notes: The game’s loser has been shut out the past two games. … The Cougars’ sophomore class accounts for all eight sacks S-F has accrued this season. … One hundred-23 of the Bulldogs’ 168 carries have come via seniors Cullen McShane (63) and Gabe McGeough (60). … McShane also leads the team in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (246). … He has more than half MFL Mar Mac’s receiving yards.

Wapsie Valley at Hudson

Friday, 7 p.m.

245 S Washington St, Hudson

Records: Wapsie Valley 2-2, 2-1 A-3; Hudson 1-3, 0-2

Last week: Wapsie Valley 42, AGWSR 0; Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0

Historical matchup: 2-0, Hudson

Last time out: Hudson 14, Wapsie Valley 7, Oct. 11, 2019

News and notes: Wapsie Valley has either shut out a team or been shut out in its first month. … The Pirates have scored just 15 points outside of their 45-0 blanking of BCLUW. … Wapsie Valley’s Holten Robinson and Hudson’s trio of Tate Entriken, Karter Krapfl and Zander Larson were the only players on to see the field when the teams met two seasons ago.

Meskwaki at West Central

Friday, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)

West Central High School

305 Pember St, Maynard

Records: Meskwaki 0-4, West Central 1-3

Last week: GMG 40, Meskwaki 36; West Central 54, Clarksville 52

Historical matchup: 1-1

Last time out: Meskwaki 56, West Central 30, Sept. 6, 2019

News and notes: Meskwaki’s Larnell Velasquez has accounted for 12 of the Warriors’ 14 offensive touchdowns, while Eleron Hanline has accounted for the other two. … West Central’s Brandon Cushion (91 yards rushing) and Logan Wescott (28 yards receiving) each scored a touchdown the last time the schools played. … Wescott also picked off a pass and returned a 65-yard kickoff for a touchdown.

