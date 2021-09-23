Oelwein and West Central both look to extend win streaks during homecoming week while Sumner-Fredericksburg hopes to continue winning after its homecoming rout. North Fayette Valley and Starmont also host
.
Waukon at Oelwein
Friday, 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
Husky Stadium
315 8th Ave SE, Oelwein
Records: Waukon 3-1, 1-0 2A-4; Oelwein 1-3, 1-0
Last week: Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 21; Oelwein 42, Jesup 20
Historical matchup: 9-4, Waukon
Last time out: Waukon 58, Oelwein 12, Sept. 18, 2020
News and notes: Waukon has won the last nine matchups. … The Indians average 51 points per win during the nine-game win streak. … Lincoln Snitker has run for 191 yards and caught nine passes for 190 yards. He has five total touchdowns. … Oelwein sophomore fullback/linebacker Josh Ladeburg leads the team in carries (63), rush yards (358), rush touchdowns (five), solo tackles (16), fumble recoveries (two) and sacks (one).
Wahlert Catholic at North Fayette Valley
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Ron Wymer Field
600 N. Pine, West Union
Records: Wahlert Catholic 1-3, 1-0 2A-4; NFV 3-1, 0-1
Last week: Wahlert Catholic 24, Union 7; Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 21
Historical matchup: First matchup
Last time out: First matchup
News and notes: Wahlert Catholic’s Kaiden Knockel has two of the team’s three sacks, and two of the three tackles for loss. … The Golden Eagles’ Bryce Rudiger has passed for 709 yards, four scores and four interceptions. … The TigerHawks have two interceptions, each returned for 30 or more yards. … NFV has 33.5 tackles for loss, with five players — Martin Rawson, Blake Reichter, Braxton Kuker, Israel Hernandez and Kelton Loomis — at 3.5 or more.
Clayton Ridge at Starmont
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Starmont High School
3202 40th Street, Arlington
Records: Clayton Ridge 2-2, 1-1 A-4; Starmont 1-3, 1-2
Last week: North Linn 47, Clayton Ridge 0; South Winneshiek 34, Starmont 26
Historical matchup: 7-3, Clayton Ridge
Last time out: Clayton Ridge 9, Starmont 6, Oct. 2, 2020
News and notes: The series picked up last season for the first time since 2015. … Clayton’s Drake Ostrander has 235 yards of offense and four touchdowns. … He also has 56 return yards and a score. … Starmont’s Keegan McTaggart has as many turnovers recovered (four fumbles, interception) as interceptions thrown (five). … The Stars have lost by one score once and two scores twice, with a one-score victory.
Sumner-Fredericksburg at MFL Mar-Mac
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
MFL Mar-Mac High School
301 W Davis St., Monona
Records: S-F 2-2, 1-1 1A-4; MFL Mar Mac 3-1, 0-1
Last week: S-F, 75, Postville 0; Columbus Catholic 16, MFL Mar Mac 14
Historical matchup: 10-1, S-F
Last time out: MFL Mar Mac 39, S-F 0, Sept. 20, 2019
News and notes: The game’s loser has been shut out the past two games. … The Cougars’ sophomore class accounts for all eight sacks S-F has accrued this season. … One hundred-23 of the Bulldogs’ 168 carries have come via seniors Cullen McShane (63) and Gabe McGeough (60). … McShane also leads the team in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (246). … He has more than half MFL Mar Mac’s receiving yards.
Wapsie Valley at Hudson
Friday, 7 p.m.
245 S Washington St, Hudson
Records: Wapsie Valley 2-2, 2-1 A-3; Hudson 1-3, 0-2
Last week: Wapsie Valley 42, AGWSR 0; Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0
Historical matchup: 2-0, Hudson
Last time out: Hudson 14, Wapsie Valley 7, Oct. 11, 2019
News and notes: Wapsie Valley has either shut out a team or been shut out in its first month. … The Pirates have scored just 15 points outside of their 45-0 blanking of BCLUW. … Wapsie Valley’s Holten Robinson and Hudson’s trio of Tate Entriken, Karter Krapfl and Zander Larson were the only players on to see the field when the teams met two seasons ago.
Meskwaki at West Central
Friday, 7 p.m. (Homecoming)
West Central High School
305 Pember St, Maynard
Records: Meskwaki 0-4, West Central 1-3
Last week: GMG 40, Meskwaki 36; West Central 54, Clarksville 52
Historical matchup: 1-1
Last time out: Meskwaki 56, West Central 30, Sept. 6, 2019
News and notes: Meskwaki’s Larnell Velasquez has accounted for 12 of the Warriors’ 14 offensive touchdowns, while Eleron Hanline has accounted for the other two. … West Central’s Brandon Cushion (91 yards rushing) and Logan Wescott (28 yards receiving) each scored a touchdown the last time the schools played. … Wescott also picked off a pass and returned a 65-yard kickoff for a touchdown.