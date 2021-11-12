Seniors Tessa Halverson and Zaida Moore led a quintet of TigerHawks named All-Upper Iowa Conference recently.
Halverson and Moore helped lead North Fayette Valley (16-14) to an undefeated conference record at 8-0, the first conference title for NFV.
Halverson, an outside hitter, collected 201 kills, 91 digs, 10 total blocks and eight assists in 30 matches.
“Tessa did a nice job this year,” head coach Jennifer Lee said. “She was determined and wanted to be successful this season not only individually, but she wanted her team to succeed. She added some tough serves along with her hard hits, which help contribute to our team’s winning season.”
Setter Zaida Moore accumulated 423 assists, 166 digs, 84 kills and eight total blocks in 30 matches.
“Zaida also came out this year with a different mindset and work ethic that we haven’t seen before from her,” Lee said. “She really tried to make every rep count in practice, and it showed in games.
“Setting probably wasn’t her first choice of position to play, but she stepped into that role because that is where we needed her the most. She not only put up a lot of good balls for our hitters, but she was also a threat at the net with her dumps and swings. She also added many aces.”
Classmate and middle blocker Alyssa Bohr was named to the second team. She garnered 199 digs, 110 kills, 20.5 total blocks and 16 assists in 30 matches.
“Alyssa really stepped up her defense this year,” Lee said. “She got so many touches on blocks and ace blocks than we have had in a while.
“She also played all the way around, so she was a big part of our defense in getting digs in the back row and we could always rely on her making her serve. She always kept her composure and worked hard through every practice and competition.”
Senior right-side hitter Jordan Johnson was named honorable mention. She picked up 82 kills, 64 digs, 14 total blocks and nine assists in 30 matches. Junior middle Justine Cowley accrued 89 kills, 87 digs, 12 assists and seven total blocks in 30 matches.