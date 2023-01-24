It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on contests from Jan. 9-14.
Ethan DeTemmerman, Oelwein: The junior averaged 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and two assists as the Huskies went 1-2.
Mason Harter, Wapsie Valley: The senior averaged 22 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, five rebounds and 4.5 blocks as the Warriors went 2-0.
Jaymison Howard, S-F: The junior averaged 10.7 points and 2.3 assists as the Cougars went 1-2.
Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley: The sophomore averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, four steals and three blocks as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Andrew Westpfahl, WV: The senior averaged 24.5 points and five assists.
Isabelle Elliott, S-F: The junior average4d 23 points and 19.5 rebounds as the Cougars went 2-0.
Makenna Grove, NFV: The senior averaged 11 points, nine rebounds and 3.5 steals as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Loleta Ryan, NFV: The junior averaged 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and three steals.
McKinzie See, OEL: The freshman averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals as the Huskies went 1-1.
Alivia Seehase, S-F: The junior averaged 9.5 points and four rebounds. She hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
James Baumler, NFV: The senior averaged 386.5 series as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Bryce Bergman, S-F: The junior averaged a 366.5 series as the Cougars went 2-0.
Mason Brown-Gonnerman, NFV: The senior averaged a 437 series.
Hunter Jurgensen, S-F: The junior averaged a 383.5 series.
Amelia Rader, S-F: The sophomore averaged a 284.5 series as the Cougars went 2-0.
Alexis Scholbrock, NFV: The junior rolled a 393 during a win.
Ava Waitek, S-F: The senior rolled a 335 during a win.
Hailey Wurzer, NFV: The senior averaged a 325 series as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Wapsie Valley: The Warriors won the Northern Iowa Cedar League dual team championship with a perfect 12-0 record and an average margin of victory of more than 39 points. The Warriors beat BCLUW-SH, 66-12, and East Marshall/GMG, 63-15, on Thursday in East Marshall to lock up the title.
Wapsie also placed third at the Doug Trees Invitational in Greene.
Nick Koch, NFV: The senior 138-pounders went 4-0 at the Denver Duals.
Kyle Kuhlmann, S-F: The 195-ppund junior went 6-1 during the week.
Nolan Lamphier, OEL: The junior 182-pounder went 3-1 during the CPU Duals.
Trace Meyer, S-F: The 120-pound senior went 7-0 during the week, including a tournament win.
Kyson Moss, NFV: The freshman 113-pounder went 4-0 at the Denver Duals.
Isabel Christiansen, S-F: The sophomore went 9-2 during the week.
Ryley Hartman, OEL: The junior went 5-2 during the week.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The senior went 9-1 during the week.