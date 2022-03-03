CEDAR FALLS — UNI wrestling’s Parker Keckeisen and Brody Teske can become the third and fourth Panthers to earn two Big 12 titles this weekend.
Keckeisen earned the top seed at 184 pounds while Teske is seeded third at 125 pounds. A total of 58 wrestlers will advance from the Big 12 Championships. At-large bids are awarded March 8. Brackets and seeding for the NCAA championships are revealed at 5 p.m. March 9 during an NCAA.com selection show.
UNI crowned two Big 12 champions in its first year with the league in 2018. Taylor Lujan (two-time) and Drew Foster (two-time) both won in UNI’s first year in the Big 12 and remain the only two Panthers with two league titles. Bryce Steiert, Teske and Keckeisen are UNI’s other champions.
No. 17 UNI is looking to improve on its fifth-place finish from last year at the conference championships. Prior to 2021, UNI’s lowest finish was third. This year sees the addition of Missouri and the absence of Fresno State, which cut its wrestling program.
Teams competing in addition to UNI: No. 5 Iowa State, No. 9 Missouri, No. 24 Oklahoma, No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 25 South Dakota State, Air Force, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Utah Valley, West Virginia, Wyoming.
Nine UNI wrestlers who competed at the Big 12 Championships in 2021 returned. However, only four will compete at this year’s Big 12 Championships: Teske (125 pounds), Austin Yant (165 pounds), Lance Runyon (174 pounds) and Keckeisen (184 pounds).