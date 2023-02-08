LA PORTE CITY — Pressure. Time.
Sometimes, it can coalesce into something incredible: a natural phenomenon like the Grand Canyon, a mountain range or waterfall.
Oelwein’s girls basketball team had not closed a regular season with double-digit wins since the 2015-16 season. It had not competed for, much less won, a conference championship since 1992-93.
Both were potential outcomes during the bus ride before Tuesday’s final North Iowa Cedar League East.
Pressure. Time.
A program with just two seniors and a pair of freshmen who have taken on the lead, statistically, as go-to players. A program that seemingly wanted to push aside six seasons of single-digit victories — and one winless year — in one 32-minute session.
Pressure. Time.
Union Community applied more of the former over an extended period of the latter in a 61-51 victory that denied the Huskies (11-11, 6-2) a claim on a NICL East co-conference championship.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (13-6, 7-1) garnered the title outright after falling in Oelwein and splitting the season series; the Huskies and Knights also split.
Tuesday’s result still allowed Jason Yessak’s team the opportunity to close the regular season with a .500 or better regular-season and conference record for the first time since 2011-12.
The Knights (4-18) scored 60-plus in two of their four wins on the year.
Yessak’s focus was not on the offensive end; the team scored higher than its 45.8 per-game average for the third consecutive contest. It was the defensive side of the sphere — the one which held Union to 30 points on Jan. 20 and allowed opponents to score in the mid-40s or low 50s in three of its last four games.
Case in point: trailing 33-30 at the half, Oelwein gave up a wide-open 3-pointer to Ava Mills on Union’s first possession of the third quarter. She sank it for a 36-30 lead, and the Knights ran out to a 42-30 lead before the Huskies clambered back.
Deja vu: down 47-41 as the fourth opened, Mills drilled a nearly uncontested 3 for the frame’s first score, forcing Oelwein into another scramble.
It pulled within 52-45 with 6 minutes, 19 seconds left in the stanza, then within 54-49 on Emma Smock’s jumper a minute later.
Union responded with a four-point burst that effectively ended it.
After Mills’ jumper went in with 4:39 on the clock, the building went ice cold. The teams went 1 for 9 from the floor the rest of the period, and Oelwein committed three turnovers during its other four possessions. Kinzie See’s free throws (61-51, 50.3 seconds remaining) gave the visiting team a faint glimmer of hope, but time was not on its side.
“We score that many points, we probably should find a way to win a ballgame,” Yessak wearily joked.
“Too many defensive breakdowns. Not getting over the top, not switching screens, not knowing who we are guarding at times. Communication.”
The Huskies shot 15 for 48 from the field, including 2-of-8 from 3. A 15 for 22 performance from the free-throw line made up the difference.
Union benefited from career nights by Mills and Brigette Rohrer. Mills hit five 3s and scored 27; she entered Tuesday averaging 10.4 points per game. Rohrer scored 22 inside; she averaged 9.3.
See ended with 29 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Haydin Becker netted 12 and grabbed seven rebounds but battled foul trouble all night and fouled out with a minute left.
Smock scored seven. Rachel Rulapaugh closed with three assists and three rebounds and Maria Rael contributed two assists and two steals.
Yessak credited his players for a second straight night of fight and comeback effort. “We kept staying there and kept fighting. Kept fighting,” the coach said. “Would we have liked to have this one? Sure. But hopefully we can give them a fight back at our place.”
Oelwein has multiple days to refocus itself for Saturday’s Class 3A playoff opener, which comes in the form of a rematch against Union. Game time is 7 p.m. in Oelwein.