Too many miscues.
Not rotating on defense. Unnecessary fouls. Ill-timed shots. Not boxing out.
Both Oelwein head coaches Michael Mohlis and Jason Yessak mentioned most of these as subsets of why their respective Oelwein boys and girls basketball teams fell to Union Community on Tuesday in a North Iowa Cedar League twinbill at Oelwein.
The Huskies girls lost, 41-28, in the opener and the boys fell, 71-53, in the nightcap.
Free-throw line
bolsters Knights as
Kiel returns for host
Senior guard Malayna Kiel returned from a two-game absence and scored a season-high 15, but Union (2-2, 1-0 NICL East) outscored her from the foul line alone in the victory.
The Knights were 17 for 26 from the line, going 4 for 4 in the first quarter as they turned a 9-2 deficit into a one-point disadvantage by the end of the stanza. A stretch of seven makes in 10 attempts over the last three and a half minutes of the second quarter helped Union pull ahead 28-19 at halftime.
Oelwein was 4 of 10 from the line.
“That’s it right there. That’s the game right there,” Yessak said of the free throw makes. “(Thirteen) points, that’s about what we got beat by.
“Foul trouble hurt us. You can’t put kids on the foul line. You lose games when you do that.”
Jillian Prouty’s 3-pointer five seconds into the game gave Oelwein a lead, and it was 5-0 on Alexa Berryman’s jumper. Later, Kiel split a pair from the line and hit a jumper and Rachel Rulapaugh sank 1 of 2 from the line for a 9-2 lead.
Union pushed ahead 10-9 on Reagan Sorenson’s floater in the lane and the Knights run ballooned to 10-0 on Dena Robb’s short jumper for a 12-9 lead.
Kiel kept the host close with separate buckets at 12-11, 14-13, 18-16 and 21-19, but the visitor went on a 7-0 run to close the second quarter.
“We were rolling and then we started to settle. Settled for some long-range shots instead of being maybe a little more patient,” Yessak said. “Defensively, we started well with execution and then our weak-side help just topped coming. Even with timeouts and reminders we just couldn’t get there.”
After Kiel, Berryman and Prouty each scored five. Natalie Crandall added a bucket and Rulapaugh ended with one foul shot.
Long range makes lead Knights to
conference win
Grant Behrens hit consecutive 3-pointers to open the game and Union (4-0, 1-0 NICL East) dropped 10 during the 18-point victory.
Behrens ended with four while Danney Petersen hit a pair and Ty Lorenzen, Mason Mullen and Seth Petersen sank one apiece.
“They shot really good 3s,” Mohlis said. “They broke our defense down and they got set shots. They weren’t even bad shots they were shooting; (Union) shot set 3s and made them. That and the combination of getting to the rim just broke our defense down. We were two or three steps slow all night, it seemed like.”
Beherens scored Union’s first nine points before Cole Hamilton split free throws to get the host on the board.
It was 11-2 when Garret Kiel put in Oelwein’s first basket and 21-6 after the opening stanza.
A 10-0 run on a pair of Hamilton free throws, two 3s and Kiel’s steal and layup closed the home team within 25-16, but the Huskies (1-3, 0-1) came no closer.
Trailing 67-40, Oelwein went on a 9-0 run near the latter stage of the fourth.
“Practice fixes it,” Mohlis said. “I’ve seen from our guys we’re faster, rotation-wise and faster to help and more active with our hands. I’ve seen it in practice and in games through spurts. We were out of sorts tonight, and we’re going to get it fixed.”
Carson Cox, Hamilton and Carter Jeanes all scored at least 10 points.