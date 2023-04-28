The text came in around 6:30 p.m.
“You hear the news? Track program got cut. I’m transferring.”
It was from Wapsie Valley graduate and basketball/track standout Gunner Meyer. The current Upper Iowa University freshman, who participated in Friday’s Grand View Invitational on Friday, is one of 22 athletes, which also include North Fayette Valley graduate Peyton Halverson and Jesup grad Nolan Evans, who are affected.
“Following the end of competitions this May, the University will discontinue seven sport programs, including men and women's bowling, men's cross country, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, women's tennis and shotgun sports,” a news release stated.
“This is a very difficult day for Upper Iowa Athletics, several of our student-athletes and coaches, and a number of our teams,” said Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell. “A decision like this is never easy. My heart aches for our coaches and student-athletes who are impacted by these unfortunate, yet necessary, actions.”
Meyer was on scholarship as a basketball player and walked on to the track team. He redshirted this basketball season while recovering from surgery and became healthy enough to hurdle in track. Meyer plans on leaving basketball and continuing somewhere as a track athlete. He will enter the transfer portal as soon as he is able.
“My coach (Nate Rucker) said after our meeting that he was going to help us by calling other coaches ASAP so I went in right after and told him where I was thinking,” Meyer said. “In high school I thought about UNI (Northern Iowa) but I never reached out and they didn’t (either), but now I think I'm gonna go there and try.”
Meyer noted his all-around health is closer to 100 percent at this time, especially after straining his groin the first day back from spring break, and his weightlifting progress has shown that his knees are nearing full capability again.
The Peacocks will sponsor 16 sport programs moving forward from the cuts: football, volleyball, men and women's soccer, women's cross country, men and women's basketball, men's wrestling, women's indoor track and field, softball, baseball, women's outdoor track and field, men and women's golf, and the fully-endowed cheer and dance program.
Upper Iowa is also committed to the on-time launch and development of the women’s wrestling program for the fall of 2024.
UIU will close out its 17th and final year in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and compete as a full member in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in the fall of 2023.
Oelwein Daily Register sports editor Gidal Kaiser contributed to this report.