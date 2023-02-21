FAYETTE — Upper Iowa’s Donny Schmit scored an upset win in Upper Iowa’s final dual of the season to earn Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference wrestler of the week honors.
The graduate student from Readlyn scored a 5-3 decision in his final collegiate match to post the upset at 141 pounds against No. 12 Brock Luthens of Minnesota State Mankato. Schmit scored first with a takedown, and added a second takedown in the second period after an escape.
The win was pivotal in UIU’s 21-14 win at MSU to secure a tie for third place. Schmit posted a record of 5-2, with one win coming by fall.