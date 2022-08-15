FAYETTE — Laura North is returning to the baseline as the new head softball coach at Upper Iowa University. North was the head softball coach at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa from 2014-2018.
“I could not be more excited for our University, athletics department and softball program,” UIU Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell said. “Coach North is a perfect fit for our program. Her experience of success as both a coach and player brought her to the forefront of our search quickly. Her values line up with our department’s core values of grit, pride and growth and she is eager to help bring out the best in our softball student-athletes.”
During her five seasons at Indian Hills, she served as the head coach for four years after joining as the associate head coach. The Warriors won both the regular season conference title and Region XII Championships in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 with North leading the coaching staff. The team qualified for two NJCAA DI National Tournaments during her four years at the helm as well. North was named the NCJAA Region XII Coach of the Year from 2015-2018.
“I am extremely excited to coach Upper Iowa softball and get back on the field,” North said. “This program is on the brink of something special and I can’t wait to lead this team. I would like to thank Rick Hartzell for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the UIU softball program.
“Also, Sarah Swanson has been tremendous during the hiring process and the transition during these past two weeks. I especially would like to thank my husband Dave and my four sons for encouraging me to follow my dream of coaching softball again and for being proud of me.”
North competed for the Loper softball team at the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1995-1999. The team qualified for the NCAA Division II championship tournament in each of her four seasons. As a junior and senior, she served the team as a captain and earned both the 1997 and 1998 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors.
Prior to her time in Ottumwa, North served as a part-time assistant coach at Central College in Pella from 2010-2013.
The Peacocks weret 24-28 (14-15 NSIC) in 2021 and earned the program’s first postseason appearance since 2019. Oelwein graduate Carley Jeanes is going into fourth season.