FAYETTE — Laura North is returning to the baseline as the new head softball coach at Upper Iowa University. North was the head softball coach at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa from 2014-2018.

“I could not be more excited for our University, athletics department and softball program,” UIU Vice President for Athletics Rick Hartzell said. “Coach North is a perfect fit for our program. Her experience of success as both a coach and player brought her to the forefront of our search quickly. Her values line up with our department’s core values of grit, pride and growth and she is eager to help bring out the best in our softball student-athletes.”

