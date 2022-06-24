Wapsie Valley tied it up.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli’s Davis VanSickle ended it.
The sophomore catcher hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Cougars an 8-7 walkoff North Iowa Cedar league East win against Wapsie Valley on Thursday in Sumner.
The Warriors (16-10, 8-3) scored three in the top of the seventh to draw even before VanSickle hit his one-out solo shot off Austin Klink. S-F-T (8-8, 5-5) cemented its hold on third place in the league’s standings, while Wapsie drops a half-game behind Jesup in the conference title race.
The Warriors have one more NICL East game left and Jesup (8-2) has two. Both face Oelwein between Friday night and Monday night.
VanSickle’s shot made a winner of Tatum Nuss, who came on in relief of Jaymison Howard in the top of the seventh. Nuss struck out two in his inning of work, allowing one earned run. Howard struck out five and gave up five earned runs over six innings.
Klink and Warrior starter Traeton Sauerbrei each struck out three and allowed just one earned run.
The top of Wapsie’s order — Kane Schmitz, Klink and Jacob Schoer — combined to go 7 for 12 with six runs scored and three runs batted in, all by Schoer.
Schoer homered and doubled, with the double driving in one and starting Wapsie’s three-run seventh.
Ladeburg hit a sacrifice fly and Justus Kelley signled in another runner for a tie score.
Tucker Ladeburg drove in two and Sauerbrei went 2 for 4.
Nuss went 3 for 4 while Klay Seehase hit a double and drove in three. Howard, Kade Mitchell, Trace Meyer and Jaxon Willems each collected two hits.
Starmont sweeps
Central City
The Stars extended their win streak to five straight with a Tri-Rivers West sweep of the Wildcats on Thursday in Central City. Starmont win 10-6 and 9-4.
The Stars (11-6, 7-6) saw West Central’s Garrison Houge strike out nine in the second game for a win while Nick Wilfong went 3 ½ of scoreless relief in the opener to claim the victory.
Houge went 3 for 8 with two doubles and two RBI and younger brother Creighton Houge went 2 for 5 with two RBI. Starmont’s Bowen Munger went 5 for 7 with two doubles, three runs and five steals.
Waukon sweeps Oelwein
Caden Penhollow went 3 for 6 with an RBI and double and Christian Stoler went 2 for 6 with an RBI but the Indians won both ends of a mercy-rule doubleheader, 13-1, 11-1 on Thursday in Waukon.
MFL MarMac 3, North Fayette Valley 0
Bryce Elsbernd went 2 for 3 with a steal and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings during an Upper Iowa Conference loss Thursday in West Union.
Kaleb White walked three times and stole a base. NFV (11-11, 8-7) had just one hit outside of Elsbernd, from Lincoln Aeschliman.
Class 2A, 1A brackets revealed
Four area teams will face off July 2 in the opening round of the District 7 tournament. The championship is July 9, and the Region 4 state qualifier is July 12.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli will face Starmont at 5 p.m. in Jesup. The 7 p.m. game of the doubleheader is North Fayette Valley against Oelwein.
The first-game winner plays host Jesup July 5 at 5 p.m. while the winner of game two plays New Hampton at 7 p.m. in Jesup.
In Class 1A, Wapsie Valley faces Hudson at 7 p.m. July 2 at North Tama.
Softball
Wapsie Valley 10,
Denver 1
Closing the loop on a suspended game, the Warriors (11-11) scored four runs Friday afternoon to keep Denver at bay in a 10-5 victory. The game was suspended because of inclement weather earlier in the season with the Warriors leading 5-1 in the top of the fifth.
Wapsie added five runs in the sixth as five consecutive runners reached base safely and Reagan Barnes, Mae Wedemeier and Hailey Wehling drove in runs.
Taylor Buhr was 2 for 3 with two runs and Barnes walked twice and drove in two. Wedemeier drove in two while going 2 for 3 with two walks.
S-F-T 10,
Wapsie Valley 1
The Cougars saw Saela Steege homer and four others drove in two apiece Thursday in Fairbank.
Chloe Bolte, Morgan Brandt (2 for 4), Jamie Jones (2 for 4) and Alivia Lange each drove in a pair. Lange tripled for the Cougars (16-5, 8-2).
Steege threw a complete game, scattering four walks, three hits and a hit batter.
Peyton Curley drove in the Warriors’ lone run. Buhr walked twice for Wapsie (10-11, 5-6).
South Winneshiek 12, Oelwein 8
The home Warriors used a four-run fourth to help hold off a late surge from the Huskies (5-15), who scored seven in the fourth and fifth combined Thursday in Calmar.
Jillian Prouty drove in two while Natalie Crandall, Emma Smock (2 for 3) and Aspen Wier (3 for 4) each doubled and drove in a run.
Wier and Joslynn Melchert each scored twice.
NFV sweeps Clayton Ridge
The TigerHawks won a pair of UIC games, 4-1 and 4-3 over the Eagles on Thursday in West Union. No statistics were available for NFV ( 9-13, 9-3).
Postseason brackets revealed
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli will host Oelwein at 7 p.m. July 6 in the 3A Region 6 first round.
In Region 7 of 3A, North Fayette Valley hosts Monticello ar 7 p.m. July 6.
In Class 2A, Region 6, Starmont plays at Denver at 7 p.m. July 1 while Wapsie Valley hosts Hudson at 7 p.m. July 1.
In Class 1A, Region 7, West Central will play at 7 p.m. July 1 at Turkey Valley.