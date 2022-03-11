Maddi Vawter was already going to attend Hawkeye Community College as part of her post-high school education plan.
Why not continue to run if given the opportunity?
“I planned on going there anyway because it’s close to home and affordable, and I was going to transfer to UNI after two years,” Vawter said. “And then I thought about sports and was like, ‘Oh, yeah, they have sports there.’ I enjoy track a lot, had some success last year.
“It was a good fit.”
Vawter took part in an informal signing ceremony to run track for the RedTails on Friday, a couple weeks after officially signing with the junior college program in Waterloo. Vawter has participated in track for multiple years under head coach Gary Goeller.
She clocked a 31.53 second 200-meter run at the AD Dickinson Relays on Monday at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls. She ran the third leg of the 800 relay (38th, 2:01.25). During Thursday’s IATC 1A/2A indoor state meet, Vawter ran the second leg of the 400 relay (12th, 55.95) and second leg of the 800 relay (10th, 2:06.58).
Vawter has been utilized as a relay runner most of her career; she was the second leg of a Huskies sprint medley relay that placed fifth at the district meet in Jesup in 2021, the third leg of a fifth-place 400 relay squad and anchor of the eighth-place 800 relay team.
“I feel like there will be more opportunity,” Vawter said. “I’m grateful for everything Mr. (Gary Goeller) and coach (Emily) Woods and all them have done for me, but I feel like it will be a new chapter of track and a little different.
“I’m excited to see myself grow as a runner.”
Vawter joins Wapsie Valley seniors Hailey Eitzenhefer and Sydnie Martin as signees to the women’s program and fellow Husky Brennan Sauser with the men’s team.