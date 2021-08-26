As freshmen in 2018, Macy Hiemes (24 matches) and Mallory Vaske (36 matches) played substantial roles during Starmont’s run to the Class 1A state tournament, which included its last regional championship.
Vaske started 32 matches, Hiemes started 14 and classmate Emily Schuchmacher appeared on the varsity for a couple matches.
Now the core of the seven-girl senior class, that group wants one last crack at a state berth. Starmont was stymied in the 2A Region 6 semifinals last season, but returns its seven starters — that senior class — in head coach Robert Goedken’s 15th season.
“We have a lot of experience on the varsity squad,” Goedken said. “They have played together for about seven years, so they know each other’s strengths and weakness. One starter from last season is out with an injury, so (we’re) working to fill that position.”
Hiemes and Vaske were named first-team All-Tri-Rivers Conference while leading the Stars to a 7-0 league mark. Hiemes (outside hitter, 300 kills, 32 aces, eight blocks) was also selected 2A All-Northeast District.
Vaske collected 22 aces and 321 digs while splitting time with Reagan Parkin at defensive specialist and libero. Parkin contributed 252 digs and 33 aces and was named second team All-TRC.
Setter Sydney Baumgartner put up 347 assists and 61 kills while being named to the league second team.
The Curtis sisters, sophomore Keelie and senior Mackenzie, can also be utilized as setters alongside their positions as right-side hitter (Keelie) and middle blocker (Mackenzie). Mackenzie posted 135 kills, 33 blocks and 26 aces in teaming with fellow middle Kiara Steger (107 kills, 26 blocks) to help shore up the front line.
Schuchmacher and junior Sarah Fenton (right side/middle) round out the lineup.
“We hope to be faster and stronger with our offense,” Goedken said. “Defensively we have some strong passers that will help the setters run our offense better.
“We have 3-4 strong conference teams that will compete for the top spot. We have to be ready for each match and not overlook anyone. This team has some strong leaders that will help win the tough matches.”