Improve more.
North Fayette Valley took a slight step back last season, running into a 2020 midseason gauntlet that saw its record slip from 3-3 to 3-9. A win Oct. 1 ended the skid, but the TigerHawks lost five of their final six and dropped out of the state playoffs in the opening round.
It was the fourth consecutive one-and-done postseason performance for North Fayette Valley. Two of those losses were 3-0 sweeps, with a 2019 five-set loss to Jesup resembling NFV’s best shot at a second-round game.
A quintet of seniors hopes to guide the way for third-year head coach Jennifer Lee.
“They really want to have a good season as their final season so they’re taking in what I’m saying and trying to apply it,” she said. “They’re trying to remind each other to apply it and stay upbeat when they see we’re slacking in an area.”
All five have played varsity since sophomore season while Alyssa Bohr and Tessa Halverson saw time on the varsity as freshmen in 2018. Jordan Johnson, Zaida Moore and Chloe Yauslin moved up the following season and Bohr and Moore entrenched themselves as starters and mainstays during Lee’s first season in charge.
Bohr missed seven matches, but the rest played in every match and all 54 sets.
Halverson paced the way with 100 kills and 13 blocks; she added 21 aces and 44 digs. Moore contributed 69 kills, a team-best 33 aces and a team-best 141 digs. Bohr garnered a team-best 14 blocks and 54 kills despite missing more than a quarter of the season and Yauslin chipped in 90 digs and 22 kills.
Johnson posted 37 kills, seven blocks, 12 aces and 61 digs.
“They’ve been playing together for quite a few years,” Lee said. “They have that knowledge of each other plays and their chemistry on the court is pretty good together.”
Moore and Yauslin also saw their roles shift slightly. Moore saw time at setter as a sophomore but played a major role in 2020 after the graduation of a pair of senior setters from the season prior. She posted 91 assists.
Yauslin was an outside hitter her first two seasons and took on the role of setter as a junior. She accounted for 201 assists while taking over the main setter role in the rotation.
Alongside the seniors are a few more veterans and newcomers Lee believes will slot in to provide depth. Juniors Justine Cowley and Makenna Grove played in 14-plus matches as sophomores while classmate Reagan Wymer appeared in 12.
Junior setter Shea Moncada will see time on varsity while sophomores Jessica Francis, Brooklyn Hoey and Emma Kovarik played in a handful of matches.
“We’ll have a fewer young ones filling in some empty spots, but I think we’ll do a nice job,” Lee said. “The younger kids are bringing more energy to the team. They get more excited after winning long rallies or just celebrate the smaller points with a lot of energy.”
The TigerHawks placed fifth with a .500 UIC record (4-4). Lee believes their 2019 league mark — 6-2 and second place — can be achieved again, if not topped.
Breaking the one-and-done playoff skid is also a goal.
“We haven’t quite set team goals yet, but they’ll get set once we’ve broken into teams (by the 20th),” she said. “As a coach, I’d like for us to finish toward the top of the conference and go a step further in the playoffs than what we’ve done in the past couple years.”