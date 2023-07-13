Standouts. Reliable standbys.
A trio of Wapsie Valley veterans were named first team All-NICL East recently, and two of them were repeat honorees.
Junior Tucker Ladeburg was named first-team utility for the second straight season. He led the conference in wins (7-4), innings pitched (51 2/3) and strikeouts (75), and posted a 1.90 earned-run average and 1.41 WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched). He also led the league in batting average (.437), hits (52), and runs batted in (30).
“Want to start off and thank the coaching staff and teammates,” Ladeburg said. “We had a great season and it was a very fun season, and I couldn’t do it without them. I’m obviously proud of my achievement, but I’m not done yet. There it much more to come.”
Classmate Jacob Schoer was also a repeat first-teamer. The outfielder batted .363 (45 for 124) with 42 runs, 27 RBI, 16 steals and 12 walks.
“I just want to say thank you to my coaches and parents, without them it wouldn’t have been possible to be nominated for all conference,” Schoer said. “I am going to continue to work throughout the offseason and set higher goals to reach for my final season as a Warrior.”
Senior Justus Kelley was the final first-teamer; he was named a second-teamer in 2022. He tied with Ladeburg for team and NICL East leader in hits and was second to Ladeburg in average (.409). He scored 35 runs, drove in 23, walked 21 times and stole 15 bases.
“I can’t thank my coaches and teammates enough for pushing me for my final year,” Kelley said. “I’m proud to say that my last year of baseball was the greatest of my career. All-conference was a cherry on top of the sundae of a fantastic year and career for myself.”
Wapsie Valley posted the top two batters in average and top four in hits and runs batted in. Blake Hesse (third base) and Jaxson Kuhlmann (utility) were named second-teamers; Kuhlmann had 39 hits while Kuhlmann and Hesse drove in 29 and 27, respectively.
Kuhlmann batted .331 with 20 runs and 10 steals. Hesse batted .269 with 20 runs.
Bryar Bellis was named to the second team as a pitcher. He was 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA.