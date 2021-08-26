Milestones are available for Lee Andersen’s team this season.
The season’s second match provides one when the Huskies face Wapsie Valley in a North Iowa Cedar League East matchup — Oelwein’s first as a member of the NICL conference.
Andersen has coached Oelwein for 10 seasons and has 96 wins under his tenure. Four more would give him the century mark. The Huskies also improved from a winless 2019-20 season to five last year, with an eye on climbing the ladder a couple more rungs.
Andersen knows none of it will be easy. The NICL qualified five teams into the Class 1A-3A state tournaments in Wapsie Valley (1A), Denver, Dike-New Hartford and Sumner-Fredericksburg (2A) and Union Community (3A).
Denver and Dike played each other for the state championship while Sumner-Fredericksburg fell to the Wolverines in the quarterfinal.
“Our conference is incredibly difficult in volleyball,” Andersen said. “You can look at that and be like, ‘Oh, G-d, this is going to be horrible, this is going to be so difficult. Or you can look at it and say, ‘This is going to make us better. This is going to push us, challenge us, help us improve.’ I’m going with that latter viewpoint.
“We have to get better to compete in this conference. We have to improve individually and collectively to hold our own in the NICL.”
The Huskies haven’t broken double-digits wins since 2017-18 but return five starters and nine total to their 12-woman squad.
Amongst them is senior setter/outside hitter Falynn Buehler, the key cog in Oelwein’s two-setter rotation. Buehler put up more than 350 assists and notched 62 aces, 54 kills. She also collected a team-best 145 digs and 10 total blocks.
Oelwein returns 300 kills from last season’s offense; no returnee has more than junior outside Zoey Reisner’s 89.
Classmate and outside Emma Smock accrued 54 kills and sophomore outside Natalie Crandall contributed 47. The remaining returnees collected 17.
Andersen believes not having a flat-out go-to hitter at the beginning brings positives alongside perceived negatives.
“We don’t have one player that’s so far head and shoulders above everybody that it’s ‘Set her every time’ or ‘come watch her play,’” Andersen said. “We’re pretty equal, for the most part, when it comes to ability. We have pretty good parity when it comes to our talent level in general.
“And this year specifically, we have a decent amount of talent from a purely physical standpoint. We have a decent amount of talent we can work with once we have the right mindset and right approach in howe we want to get there.”
A ‘right mindset and approach’ is something Andersen and his staff are consistently cultivating since the goose-egg 2019.
If Andersen’s first-season 23-11 record marked the apex of his decade with Oelwein, 2019 was perhaps a de facto hard reset. Buehler, classmate Maddi McShane, Reisner and libero Molly Trumblee earned a lot of on-court action that year.
A totem of Andersen’s approach to this season is a volleyball-shaped keychain with the word “GRIT” typed on it. Guts. Resilience. Intensity. Toughness.
“I came up with that because one area I think as a program we need to get better at … we have to get, just mentally tougher,” Andersen said. “We have to learn how to fight more. It goes along with the theme of ‘Husky Edge’ that the school is incorporating.
“It’s the mindset of we need our student-athletes to be more mentally tough, more focused, more competitive. That’s more of a mental thing than anything.”
Reisner also corralled 117 digs and a team-best 18 blocks. Smock accrued 20 aces, four blocks and 95 digs. Crandall totaled 10 blocks and will form the front line with Reisner and Buehler.
The aforementioned numbers regarding his career win total, or win-loss record for the season, don’t really matter to Andersen, either.
“The goal is just to improve, to continue to build. I don’t like to put specific numbers out there because those are things that are sometimes out of our control,” he said. “We can do all the X’s and O’s stuff … but if we can’t execute them consistently, then there is no point. Athletically, we have talent. Mindset-wise, we need to be grittier and tougher and more dialed in and focused.”