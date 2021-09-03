One extraordinary play.
Well, technically, more than one extraordinary play.
But Oelwein missed opportunities to make a couple game-changing plays on both offense and defense in its 7-0 loss to Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday.
“We need to make the big play when we need it,” head coach Bob Lape said. “We come up short a couple times tonight. Needed a play, couldn’t make it.
“I’m sure there’s 60 more where we can pick something out where one somebody did something wrong. Until we can clean that up, this is what we get.”
The Huskies (0-2) faced first-and-goal at the Vikings’ 9-yard line after a pass-interference penalty late in the third quarter. The drive previously amassed 75 yards after starting at the Oelwein 16, then Josh Ladeburg was stopped for a 2-yard loss on first down.
Carter Jeanes was stopped in the backfield for another 2-yard loss on second, then the junior quarterback threw an incomplete pass on third down to set up fourth-and-goal from the 13.
Logan Cockerham picked up just three yards on the play, turning the ball over on downs.
“It’s not executing,” Lape said of the final four plays of the drive. “They blitz up A-gap three times and we just didn’t block him. We block him and it’s a better night.”
The host got the ball back later with 8 minutes, 47 seconds remaining in the contest. That drive, too, ended abruptly as Jeanes’ fourth-down run from the 29 was stopped at the line of scrimmage for another turnover on downs.
Vinton-Shellsburg (1-1) picked up a first on third-and-6 when Kaden Kingsbury connected with Hudson Carolan for six yards to keep possession.
Kingsbury earned another first down on a 13-yard run and the Vikings ran out the clock from there.
“We lost one last week almost just like this one,” V-S head coach Jim Womochil said. “It feels better to be on the other side.”
The Vikings produced the game’s only score during a more than four-minute drive that ended with 8:09 on the clock in the second quarter. Vinton-Shellsburg drive went just 58 yards, but consistently chipped away at the clock and Oelwein’s defense.
Kingsbury garnered six yards on a third-and-3 situation, then later hit Bennett Rickels for a 24-yard completion on second-and-19. The Vikings pushed down to the 3-yard line, but then faced fourth-and-goal from the spot.
Rickels broke around the right end and into the end zone for the touchdown. Kale Schulte’s point after made it 7-0.
“Big drive there in the first half,” Womochil said. “Bennett Rickels was huge there. Caught a big pass and had a couple nice runs and our offensive line did a nice job on that drive.”
On a misty, slippery and somewhat foggy night, both teams were more than happy to stick to their run-based gameplans. Oelwein ran 41 times for 158 yards while Vinton ran 33 for 80.
Kingsbury passed for 68 yards to add a little more balance; Jeanes threw for 38.
Each team recovered a fumble.
Josh Ladeburg ran for 88 yards while Jeanes and Nolan Lamphier both ran for 31. Ethan Weber caught two passes for 31 yards.
“I’m proud of the way we played,” Lape said. “It was 7-0, and we played a good, tough solid game. Just not enough to win.”