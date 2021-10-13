The Denver Cyclones volleyball team blew through the Oelwein Husky home court and won Tuesday’s enior night match in three games, 25-11, 25-6, 25-12.
Oelwein senior setter Falynn Buehler led the team with five assists and four kills while junior outside hitter Zoey Reisner had a team-best seven digs and two kills.
Natalie Crandall added two while Morgan Albers and Emma Smock had one apiece. Joslynn Melchert added four assists and two aces for the Huskies (2-23).
In senior night tradition, Oelwein seniors were recognized before the game. Each senior was introduced along with her parents; her favorite memory and tentative plans after high school were read.