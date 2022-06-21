FAIRBANK — Something big is within grasp.
Wapsie Valley reached the top of the North Iowa Cedar League East standings with a 12-3, 8-3 sweep of Oelwein on Monday.
The twinbill sweep was made possible by a sixth-run fourth inning in the second game. Trailing 1-0, the home team (14-9, 8-2) drew even with Benton Hyde’s one-out sacrifice bunt to score Manny Huebner.
Kane Schmitz put up a single and then Austin Klink provided the booster, tripling to left center for a 3-1 lead.
Jacob Schoer and Tucker Ladeburg drew walks, then Justus Kelley and Huebner got base hits to score the final two runs of the frame for a 6-1 lead. The Warriors added a run in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“I was popping the ball up the first game, and I was just trying to hit a line drive,” Klink said. “Got like four curveballs in that at bat, and finally (Oelwein’s Brady Burkhart) hung one. I took it to left center and it just kept rolling. That’s how that happened.”
Added Kelley, “We fight through anything. If we’re down by three or four, we can still fight back. If we’re up, we’ll still try to put up a couple good innings to close a door on someone.”
Klink singled in Hyde in the fifth and Blake Hesse drove in Huebner in response to Oelwein (4-13, 2-7) plating two in the top of the sixth.
Kelley went 3 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win after starter Traeton Sauerbrei couldn’t continue past the second inning. Head coach Tom Joecken noted Sauerbrei pitched through illness.
The Huskies led 1-0 after Cole Hamilton singled and later and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Caden Penhollow. Kale Horkheimer scored on a walk to Carter Jeanes, and Penhollow scored on Terick Pryor’s single in the sixth.
Oelwein led 2-0 after the opener’s top of the first as Christian Stoler singled in two, but Warrior starter Tucker Ladeburg settled down to throw 4 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts.
“We had some opportunities,” head coach Colin Morgan said. “Bases loaded a few times there, but we weren’t able to get that big hit. Whenever (Wapsie) needed that big hit, they were able to come through with it. We struggled. And timely hitting is a big thing in baseball.”
The Warriors collected four runs in the first, one in the second and five in the third for a 9-3 advantage.
“Getting the lead early on is big for this team,” WV head coach Joecken said. “We did it the first game and struggled in the second. But once we got it going, we were good.”
In other area scores Monday, Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli (7-8, 3-5 NICL East) fell in a pair of mercy-rule losses, 13-4 and 10-0, at Jesup. Starmont walked off a 9-8, nine-inning win against Calamus-Wheatland. The Stars (8-6, 5-6 Tri-Rivers West) scored eight in the final three innings before extras. North Fayette Valley split an Upper Iowa doubleheader with Clayton Ridge. The TigerHawks (11-9, 8-5) won, 8-7, and lost, 7-1.