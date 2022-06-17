The Warriors plated two or more runs in five of seven innings and took all three games in the season series with a 12-6 win against the North Iowa Cedar League East rival Knights on Thursday in LaPorte City.
Keegon Brown threw 4 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing just one run in the bottom of the seventh. Wapsie (12-9, 6-2 NICL East) won its fourth in a row and sixth straight league matchup behind three-run batted in days from Blake Hesse, Austin Klink and Jacob Schoer.
The Warriors trailed 5-4 after Klink allowed five runs over 1 1/3 innings, but drove in three apiece in the fourth and fifth to take control. Klink drove in Benton Hyde for a 5-all score, then Schoer’s double drove in two for a 7-5 lead.
In the fifth Hesse drove in a run, Kane Schmitz drew a bases-loaded walk and Hyde scored on a groundout.
Hesse and Schmitz each singled home a run in the sixth.
Schoer was 3 for 4 while Hesse, Justus Kelley, Klink and Schmitz each picked up two hits. Hyde scored three times and stole two bases.
North Fayette Valley sweeps Turkey Valley
The TigerHawks opened the week as they closed it, with a pair of double-digit run-rule Upper Iowa Conference victories. On Thursday at Turkey Valley, North Fayette Valley scored 26 runs in a 17-2, 19-2 twinbill that pushed its win streak to five games.
The games were a completion of a doubleheader suspended on May 26 because of weather. Because of that, Bryce Elsbernd was credited with both victories.
Levi Danker opened the conclusion of Thursday’s first game with a one-strikeout fourth inning to close the 17-2 win. Elsbernd went 3 2/3 of the second, mixing three walks and a hit with eight strikeouts. Danker went 2 1/3, scattering three walks and three strikeouts.
For the total, Blake Reichter drove in four runs; Elsbernd, Tate Germann and Kaleb White drove in three apiece; and Ben Mabb and Waylon Martin each drove in two.
Softball
Union squeaks out a win against Wapsie
The host Knights rode the pitching of sophomore Xandra Anderson and pushed across a run in the third and sixth to spoil Wapsie’s chance of a North Iowa Cedar League East series sweep Thursday in La Porte City.
Anderson scattered five hits and a walk in seven innings and struck out three. The defense behind her committed just two errors, with one leading to the Warriors’ only run in the top of the third.
Jocelyn Gates and Brigitte Rohrer both singled in runs for Union (6-11, 3-5), which has spoiled series sweep attempts from both Oelwein and Wapsie and split with Jesup recently.
Ellie Neil pitched a complete game for Wapsie (7-9, 3-5), allowing nine hits and a walk but giving up just one earned run.
Peyton Curley stole a base and scored after reaching on an error in the third; she scored when Reagan Barnes reached on an error. Barnes, Neil, Anna Curley, Sydney Matthias and Hailey Wehling all singled during the Warriors’ fourth straight loss.