FAIRBANK — Ridiculous wind. A reconfigured lineup.
Two seconds is also an eternity in track.
Wapsie Valley’s boys shuttle hurdle relay is in a good place, as it were, early in the season. The grouping is 2 for 2 in terms of entries and victories, with a time of 1 minute, 9.86 seconds April 5 at Edgewood-Colesburg and 1:04.32 yesterday in Jesup.
“Obviously, we’re not fully where we finished last year because it’s still early,” senior Gunner Meyer said. “But I know right now I’m feeling good and confident (about us). We had two who ran into the wind, it was Holten (Robinson)’s first meet, and Dawson (Schmit) and Mason (Harter) ran pretty well.”
Meyer and Robinson, another senior, were two of the four starters during the 1A state meet. Harter and Schmit, both juniors, were alternates. The Warriors qualified for state with a 1:02.72. They were disqualified during the preliminary for a bad exchange between the first and second leg.
Harter and Robinson ran Tuesday; the opening win featured Brock Kleitsch and Aidan Shannon alongside Meyer and Schmit.
“Coming in, we have us three returning (from 2021),” Robinson said. “There are a couple guys that we’re looking at to put in the fourth spot.
“Having enough guys to interchange teams is going to be helpful to get this shuttle hurdle team the best it can be.”
Early weather issues aren’t a concern.
“You know it’s not going to be like that when it comes time to qualify,” Robinson said. “Or you hope. But in that time, you just worry about competing and getting through that race.”
The victories represented 10 of 35 points attained at Ed-Co and 10 of 41 points accumulated at Jesup. Not bad for a program that’s found continual success without a true home track.
“It’s all about practice in because we don’t have a track to practice on,” Meyer said of using meets as practice sessions.
“It’s moreso working on our form and getting better.”