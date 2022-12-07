FAIRBANK — Some nights, Marty McKowen’s expression is worn.
A weariness that comes with coaching Wapsie Valley’s boys program for four decades.
So, it was again Tuesday.
But the wear came with a smile after the Warriors scored 42 second-half points to beat Hudson, 67-65, for their first win of the season.
“Playing defense really helps,” senior forward Mason Harter quipped.
“It came down to not checking out, not giving up easy points,” classmate Andrew Westpfahl said. “Also playing smart — (Mason and I) had four fouls (apiece) in the fourth and worked around it.”
Even when it felt like there was room to breathe, there wasn’t.
A layup from Hunter Kane gave the home team a 65-58 lead with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left in the contest. The Pirates (2-2) ran off five straight points, using a pair of Warrior turnovers between possessions to bolster their run.
Westpfahl split a pair of free throws with 1:23 remaining, and Harter sank 1-of-2 with 29.7 on the clock for a two-point margin.
Harter’s miss was rebounded by Kane, but he slipped and turned the ball over. Then Westpfahl fouled out, stopping the clock.
McKowen’s team had fouls to give, and it gave up a couple more in whittling the time left to 10 seconds.
On Hudson’s final offensive play, Culin Ugrin was called for an offensive foul in backing Benton Hyde out of the lane as Camden Davis attempted to drive past Harter.
The call gave Wapsie the ball with 1.6 seconds left, and an inbounds throw. Harter launched it toward the 3-point line on the offensive side of the court.
It was picked off, but a desperation heave from three-quarters court glanced off the left side of the rim.
Four of the six available seniors — Harter, Hyde, Kane and Westpfahl — played a part in securing the win during the final minute and a half.
Harter (22 points) and Westpfahl (19) netted 61 percent of the points scored as a relatively inexperienced program leaned on its most experienced players to get the job done.
Though seven seniors are on the roster, point guard Casey O’Donnell was out for the second straight game and the quartet of Hyde, Kane, Justus Kelley and Kane Schmitz combined for 60 total points last season.
The group knows it will take some time to become a cohesive unit, and Tuesday’s second half pointed the ship in a right direction for the moment.
“I thought the kids did a great job on the defensive end, all-around,” McKowen said. “We ran three different defenses tonight. Early in the season, doing that is tough. I was very proud of them for being able to do that.”
But it wasn’t just the Class of 2023 who made an impact.
Freshman Briggs Boehme was part of a third-quarter blitzkrieg that saw the Warriors turn a 13-point halftime deficit (38-25) into a one-point lead five and a half minutes into the third quarter.
Boehme sank three consecutive 3-pointers to pull his team within 46-43 in the middle of a 13-2 run. Harter added a jumped for a 46-45 deficit, then dropped a pair of free throws for a 47-46 lead.
“We had to come out and do something the first four minutes (of the second half),” Westpfahl said. “The first four minutes were where we needed to come out strong in order to cut into that lead.”
Wapsie trailed, 52-50, into the fourth, but evened it up with a Harter dunk, a Boehme jumper (54-all) and a Westpfahl floater in the lane (56-all). Later, Boehme went on another tear from beyond the arc to turn a 58-57 deficit into a 63-58 advantage.
Kane’s layup extended Wapsie’s edge, before Hudson’s final run set up a tense minute and a half sprint to the buzzer.
“You’ve got to make your free throws,” Harter said. “We practice free throws all the time. It came down to those free throws, obviously. We won by two.”
Boehme added 17 points on five 3s and the jumper while Kane chipped in eight and Schmitz split free throws.
Harter contributed 11 rebounds for his second-double-double in two games, and three assists.
Boehme picked up four rebounds, three assists and two steals while Westpfahl dished out four assists.
Schmitz garnered five rebounds and two steals.