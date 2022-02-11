FAIRBANK — Work is still needed.
But the main goal — head into the postseason on a positive note — was accomplished.
Wapsie Valley rolled Columbus Catholic, 84-52, on Friday to end its regular season with a 2-2 mark in a week’s time. The Warriors (15-5) still struggled at times with field goal shooting and defensive rhythm but used an early run to take a commanding lead and utilized a 44-point second half to run away with the contest.
“Definitely just to rebound from (Thursday),” was the goal, forward Parker Landsgard said. “That was, once again, not our best and we really emphasized (Thursday through Friday’s pregame) crash the boards.
“We have probably one of the tallest teams in 1A and we should be getting a lot more boards than we do. I think tonight we crashed harder and boxed out a lot better. That was the big thing.”
A day after giving up 13 offensive rebounds to Jesup, Wapsie held Columbus Catholic to eight, including three in the second half. The taller Warriors collected 21 of their own and netted 14 points off those second-chance opportunities.
Wapsie also utilized another facet of its game — the inbound play. Marty McKowen’s club scored 14 points off 10 inbounds plays, including two3-pointers off offensive inbounds under its own basket.
Wapsie’s first basket was a Gunner Meyer layup off an inbound pass, and Andrew Westpfahl hit a 3-pointer for a 7-3 lead early in the first quarter. Casey O’Donnell added another 3 a little later, then Meyer added a layup off an inbounds pass near his basket for a 21-10 score as the Warriors collected 10 off first-quarter inbound plays.
“We did a much better job tonight of offensively, finding our post players,” McKowen said. “And the post players did a better job of being strong with the ball. It’s an advantage we need to take advantage of all the time.”
The Sailors (4-18) held a furious rally and closed within 24-20, then 26-22. But the host held the visitor scoreless over the next two and a half minutes and led, 32-25, by the time Columbus scored again.
“We run different types of defenses,” McKowen said. “Twice when they got easy shots, we had kids running two different defenses. We didn’t communicate well with each other that we were changing defenses.”
Wapsie utilized another time-consuming run — seven points over the next 3:45 — to snare a 39-25 lead. Columbus never got within a dozen points after Mason Harter hit a pair of free throws two minutes into the third (42-27).
“I was much happier with our rebounding tonight,” McKowen said. “They are a scrappy team. They get a lot of offensive rebounds, so it was a challenge for us to crash the boards and box out. And you see it makes a heck of a difference.”
Landsgard posted 21 points and nine rebounds while Meyer contributed 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Harter added eight points, 18 rebounds and three blocks before fouling out.
O’Donnell accumulated nine points and 10 rebounds and Michael Mann II chipped in nine points and three assists. Westpfahl scored 12.