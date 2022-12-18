FAYETTE — Defend with two hands.
Wapsie Valley has preached to players this season the benefits of defending shots with two hands up. Two hands in a face or obstructive manner are better than one, plus it cuts down on an errant opportunity to foul.
Hunter Kane did so, getting enough of a shield in front of Independence’s Aidan Bernard that the sophomore forward’s shot hit the right side of the Upper Iowa rim, bounced off, and into the hand of Mason Harter to preserve a 55-53 Warriors win, their second in less than 24 hours.
Wapsie Valley (5-1) ran its win streak to four games in knocking off the Mustangs during the Wapsie Valley Winter Classic on Saturday at UIU’s Dorman Gymnasium.
“They got great dribble penetration on us, but I think it was (Hunter) who went up in front of (Bernard) and made it a tough shot,” head coach Marty McKowen said. “We’ve been really working on this year, when we contest a shot, to contest it with two hands. I thought we did a great job.”
“I told them, we couldn’t give them a 3. So, we didn’t give them that. They dribble-drove, and our help defense won that game for us.”
Independence (3-4) had a game-changing opportunity because Andre Westpfahl was called for a carry near the halfcourt line with 11.7 seconds left and Wapsie nursing the two-point margin.
Westpfahl guarded Tanner Michael as he received the inbound pass and shrugged off a Bernard screen that almost gave Michael space to drive down the right side. Michael flipped it to Bernard, who was at the left elbow. As Bernard moved toward the top of the key, Kane slid laterally and Westpfahl closed in from the right side.
Bernard’s shot went up with 3.1 on the clock, hit the rim at 2.1 and Harter snagged it with 1.4 on the clock.
Three of the Warriors most experienced seniors, all in on the play.
“Pretty much, it’s whether you want to win or lose the game,” Westpfahl said of the seconds between his gaffe and a defensive reset. “Play both sides of the ball, not just one. Always have to play defense; every possession counts.”
Added Kane, “That turnover, you have to erase it. You can’t change anything about it. Just go to the next play, focus on the next play. That’s what everybody did.”
The Warriors turned around a 24-17 halftime deficit, pulling ahead for good on Casey O’Donnell’s layup off an inbounds play for a 31-30 lead with a minute and a half in the third.
The assist went to Harter, who became the focal point of the turnaround. He scored off an inbounds play for a 26-24 deficit, then again off another inbound for a 26-all score.
Harter later added an assist on another O’Donnell bucket in the lane off an inbound play for a 43-36 edge.
“Definitely helps when three guys are covering him in the paint,” Kane said. “Then you can just screen and, boom, one guy’s open, easy shot.”
Added Westpfahl, “We want to get Mason the ball, whether or not (he scores).”
It wasn’t over, though.
The Mustangs crept back, twice.
They drew level with a Michael layup and 3:27 on the clock. McKowen’s team responded with a 5-0 push, led 53-49 on Briggs Boehme’s 3 and was up by six (55-49).
Independence closed within 55-51, then 55-53 with 16.5 seconds remaining off Josh Beatty’s two free throws. All the Warriors needed was to run some clock and wait for a probable foul.
The chance squandered, but the effort never did.
“We played more physical, played smarter,” Westpfahl said of the 38-point second half. “Broke the press better. We needed to quit playing at their pace, play at ours.”
Westpfahl scored 21 to lead the offense, while Harter collected 10 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals.
Kane added seven rebounds and Westpfahl snagged four.
Harter and Westpfahl snagged 30 of Wapsie’s 48 points Friday night during a 48-36 North Iowa Cedar League East victory at Sumner-Fredericksburg. Boehme added eight for the Warriors (2-0 NICL East), while Jaymison Howard netted 13 for Sumner (1-6, 0-3).
Wapsie has one more game today before the holiday break.
“It’s something we love to do, different things like this during the season to challenge them,” McKowen said. “A lot of tournament games are played on Mondays, or back-to-back. That’s a tough thing to do. I love playing Mondays, I love playing back-to-back, too. It’s a challenge physically and mentally.”