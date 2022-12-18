Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.



FAYETTE — Defend with two hands.

Wapsie Valley has preached to players this season the benefits of defending shots with two hands up. Two hands in a face or obstructive manner are better than one, plus it cuts down on an errant opportunity to foul.

