Oelwein pulled within a point half a minute into the second quarter. Seven and a half minutes later, as the halftime buzzer went off, a last-gasp Husky 3-pointer was short and Wapsie Valley led by 20.
The Warriors went on to win, 81-54, and claim their second win in 24 hours. Wapsie (15-3, 7-0) remains one win from an undefeated North Iowa Cedar League East slate.
“We had to adapt to the game,” senior guard Casey O’Donnell said. “Down low, the refs weren’t calling it as much as we’d like, but that happens. Coach told us to finish stronger, and that helped. We picked it up on the defensive side as well.”
Andrew Westpfahl answered Ethan DeTemmerman’s layup with a floater of his own (22-19), but the Huskies (7-11, 0-7) stayed within a basket after DeTemmerman put together a three-point play (24-22). From that point — the 6 minute, 14 second mark of the frame — the host went scoreless for three minutes and scored five points the rest of the frame.
“They made good adjustments, both Oelwein and us,” Wapsie heach coach Marty McKowen said. “They made adjustments to us, and we adjusted to them. Going into halftime leading by 20 was huge coming off a game last night, playing back-to-back nights. That’s always tough, physically, and mentally. We did a good job tonight.”
The Huskies went 2 for 9 from the field in the final six minutes of the half, adding a 1-of-3 performance from the free-throw line and four turnovers. Wapsie scored off all the turnovers, and after Oelwein’s first two misses.
By the time DeTemmerman added a second three-point play in the frame, the Huskies trailed 37-25.
“It was more of a mental thing. It wasn’t what they were doing, it was what we needed to do as a team in order to get us going,” O’Donnell said. “Almost every game we’ve had to do that. First half, second-half comebacks, everything. We just adapt in each game and do what we can in order to come out with a victory.”
DeTemmerman scored 14, Carter Jeanes netted 11 and Carson Cox chipped in nine. Ben Maille sank a pair of 3s in the final couple minutes to contribute six off the bench.
Westpfahl and Mason Harter each garnered 25 points for the Warriors. O’Donnell hit two 3s and scored 10 in the second half. Briggs Boehme hit two 3s and scored eight.