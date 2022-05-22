By Gidal Kaiser
DES MOINES — Holten Robinson ran up to his teammates.
“I just talked to a kid from another school who heard us say ‘juice box’ and said he was going to steal it,” the senior told teammates Mason Harter, Gunner Meyer and Dawson Schmit after the first heat of the Class 1A 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay Saturday. “I told him, ‘Great.’”
‘Juice box’ is the phrase Wapsie came up with to yell for each leg of the shuttle hurdle to set off the next teammate. It came into the program a couple years ago.
“Everyone else yells, ‘Go.’ To prevent false starting and clean starts for us, and to have some fun with it, we have ‘juice box,’” Robinson said. “We’re so familiar with it, the second we hear it we go.”
Meyer’s anchor leg enabled the Warriors to win the first heat of the shuttle hurdle relay finals in 1 minute, 2.29 seconds. Wapsie bested Madrid by 0.17 seconds, then watched as event winner Lenox, Belle Plaine and Audubon ran faster times in heat No. 2.
The Warriors placed fourth a season after getting disqualified on an exchange.
“We wanted to get first,” Meyer said. “Going into state, I thought we had a very good chance to get it. But, you know, things happen.”
Meyer found himself behind Madrid anchor Gavin Owensby from the start of their anchor leg, but made up the deficit a quarter into it.
“I saw Mason battling Madrid, and it was ‘OK, my only goal is to catch (Owensby),’” Meyer said. “I didn’t think I was making up any ground. But after the first couple I started to feel better, and came back and got it.
“We were down at least a hurdle, hurdle and a half. I was happy about that.”
Harter and Schmit ran into a headwind Saturday.
“That really hurt them, especially Dawson because he’s a little shorter,” Meyer said. “There is nothing you can do about it. He still runs phenomenal considering his height and the wind and all that.”
Noted Schmit, “I’d have to agree with Gunner. I’m not using it as an excuse, but I’ve had the wind with me most of the year and it helped a lot with my three-stepping. Today I four-stepped a couple and it slowed us down a little bit.”
Schmit was also postponed a bit by a false start which saw CAM, Anita disqualified. He felt his second stint was sluggish because of the wind and not getting through cleanly.
“I saw Dawson had clipped a couple hurdles so I knew what I had to do was to stay calm and make sure I had a clean start,” Robinson said. “ Here at state, I’ve had a problem with getting a clean start before. I know I had to relax.”
The top-4 placement followed a school record set in the preliminary round (1:02.18).
“I’m super-proud of all of us. We’ve improved so much this year,” Meyer said. “I think our first race was a 1:10 and we ended with a 1:02. And we set a school record. That’s awesome.”