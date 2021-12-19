FAIRBANK — Don’t take good shots.
Take great shots.
It was the halftime mantra Wapsie Valley head coach Marty McKowen fed his players, and the Warriors heeded it en route to a 57-43 North Iowa Cedar League-East victory Friday.
Wapsie (3-3, 2-0) led 20-19 at the half off Hunter Kane’s layup just before the buzzer. The Warriors opened the third quarter by sinking six of their first seven shots — including a pair of Gunner Myer 3-pointers — to pull ahead for good.
Sumner (4-4, 1-2) broke the run with a jumper, but the home team scored twice in two possessions to maintain every semblance of control.
The final score was a Meyer dunk that sent the Warrior student section into calamity.
“One thing I think that really helped us was Gunner’s energy after he got that dunk,” junior guard Casey O’Donnell said. “It got us all fired up. When it happened, the place just erupted.”
“I think I shot 0-or-4 in the first half, and all of my shots were off the dribble, just fading. I really wanted to get good shots in the second half,” Meyer said of his third-quarter start. He scored 10 of his team-best 16 in the third quarter and all 16 in the second half.
“That first make got me in rhythm … everyone on our team can shoot,” the senior wing added. “It’s just a matter of if we can find it, are paying attention and giving an effort.”
Long-range makes were crucial all night for Wapsie. It made seven of them, including a first-half pair from O’Donnell that cut the deficit to 10-8 and then gave his team an 11-10 lead. A 3 off a Meyer dish tied the score at 14 and a Michael Mann 3 gave the host a 17-14 lead.
“One of the things we talked about against (Sumer’s) zone was to dribble penetrate and make two people guard you,” McKowen said. “Kick it (out).
“That first guy might not get a shot. But if you do it a second time, you’re going to get a great shot for your partner. That’s what we did.”
The Cougars led 6-0 more than halfway into the opening frame and went up 10-5 on free throws from Austin Langreck to close the first and a Langreck layup to open the second. It led 10-8, then 12-11 on Brenna Duffy’s steal and layup and 14-11 on Kade Mitchell’s free throws.