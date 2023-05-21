DES MOINES — Three fingers went up on one hand.
Another hand covered an open mouth.
And a lot of fist bumps and handshakes came next at Drake Stadium between the four Wapsie Valley runners.
Dropped into the second lane of the first heat Thursday for the 1A 3,200-meter relay, Wapsie Valley responded by tearing up the heat sheets to place third in the 3,200 relay in a time of 8 minutes, 14.42 seconds. Wapsie was seeded 17th heading into the race and thrust its way into the spotlight alongside fellow upstart Council Bluffs St. Albert’s, which was seeded 15th and placed second.
“We came in, I think, what was it, 17th in the state after district?” Ian Buzynski said. “To be able to place in the top 3 is pretty special, obviously. I think we thought during the season to at least podium, and coming in here and accomplishing our goal is pretty crazy, honestly.”
Added Aidan Shannon, “It was pretty insane because we were in the slow heat and the top two of us from that heat placed top-3.”
The splits for lead leg Dawson Schmit (2:02.49), second leg Dallas Tisue (2:05.927), Buzynski (2:04.421) and anchor Shannon (2:01.582) had Wapsie at the top of the heat from the gun,with the Falcons taking the lead with 400 meters to go as Shannon battled Parker Heisterkamp.
Then, it came down to a waiting game.
“We were watching the fast heat, and their last leg came out really hot and Dallas and I were like, ‘It’s going to be close,’” Shannon said. “We were surprised we got third by barely (enough).”
Buzynski, Schmit and Shannon began 800 training halfway through last season. Tisue didn’t run 800s until this season.
“I wasn’t a big fan of them until I saw my potential in them and started enjoying them more,” Tisue said. “We all pushed each other everyday to get better. Around here at Wapsie this is just what we do.”
Added Schmit: “Coming down to the Blue Oval, you expect big things out of yourself, and as a team. … I’m proud of these guys.”