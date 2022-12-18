FAYETTE — Everything that didn’t work Friday, worked Saturday.
Defense was tighter.
Rebounds was corralled.
Shots fell.
Wapsie Valley rode a 19-steal, 36-rebound effort to a 56-23 win against Clayton Ridge (3-5) during the Wapsie Valley Winter Classic on Saturday at UIU’s Dorman Gymnasium.
The Warriors (3-5) saw freshman twins Bailey (eight points, eight rebounds) and Grace (12 points, six steals) Mullihan help deliver a victory a night after falling in a North Iowa Cedar League East game at Sumner-Fredericksburg.
“Our defense (was better),” Grace said of Saturday’s win. “We had our arms up at all times, we communicated with each other.”
“We played as more of a team. We had more fun. Just played our game. Believed in ourselves, played our game.”
Grace hit the first shot for the Warriors, who led 6-1 halfway through the opening period and had a 10-5 edge after eight minutes. Wapsie held the Eagles to five second-quarter points, putting up 16 of its own as Grace netted five within the first minute of the frame.
Snyder, who scored four and added three rebounds and three steals, pushed it to 17-5 on two foul shots. Liza Riordan (eight points) added a bucket, as did Isabel LaRue (eight points) for a 21-7 advantage.
Maya Barnes’ only shot put Wapsie ahead, 23-8, and Kate Risse turned her offensive rebound into a split from the line for a 14-point lead (26-8) at halftime.
“Our shots went in. And we were moving and communicating,” Snyder said. “We just did everything better.”
Clayton Ridge closed within 26-11, but a pair of Bailey Mullihan layups answered.
“We played man-to-man defense really, really well and maintained good intensity,” head coach Kayla Ott said. “We worked on some things we need to continue to get better at. The girls needed this team win.”
Peyton Curley closed with six points, six steals, four rebounds and two assists. Risse added six rebounds, five points, three steals and two assists and LaRue snagged four steals.
“We’re growing and pushing ourselves. Tonight, we continued to click,” Ott said. “We put it all together tonight. Each game, we want to see that improvement.”
On Friday, Isabelle Elliott scored 20 as the Cougars (5-2, 3-0 NICL East) won, 38-29.
Saela Steege added eight points before leaving with injury and Alivia Seehase scored six for the home team.