Cross-country
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College. The Bears placed third at the Bill Buxton Invitational hosted by Simpson College.
Prouty was sixth for the bear, clocking 20 minutes, 54 seconds for the 4-kilometer race.
The Bears run at the Les Duke Invitational on Saturday in Grinnell.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails placed fourth at the Corridor Clash hosted by Mount Mercy.
Sauser placed 15th in the men’s 5K in 16:56.8, 0.8 seconds behind 14th place.
The RedTails run at the Luther College Invitational on Saturday in Decorah.
Football
Israel Hernandez is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks (0-1) fell 30-0 at Northern State.
Klay Seehase is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University.
The Peacocks host Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore offensive lineman for Wartburg College. The Knights (1-0) beat Monmouth, 34-7.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a sophomore linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College. He made two tackles.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
The Knights host Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (2-0) beat Benedictine, 44-42.
Stoler has started one game at right guard.
The Vikings play at Baker University on Saturday.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a senior for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks competed Tuesday and Wednesday in Winona.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (2-4) went 1-2 at the Tiger Challenge in Louisiana.
Brandt garnered three assists and a dig against LSU in her collegiate debut.
The Cyclones host Drake, Iowa and Wright State on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday as part of the Cardinal & Gold Challenge.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (6-1) went 3-0 at the Hampton Invitational.
Beesecker has 110 digs, 20 assists and eight aces in seven matches played.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman outside hitter for Upper Iowa. Imbrogno has 37 digs, 29 kills, four total blocks, seven aces and one assist in four matches.
The Peacocks play at the University of Sioux Falls on Friday and Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (4-3) went 2-1 in a trip to California.
Joerger has 30 total blocks, 28 kills, eight digs and four assists in seven matches.
The Warriors play at Southwest Minnesota State on Friday and at the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and freshman setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy. The Mustangs (8-1) won their seventh in a row after a 28-30, 25-14, 18-25, 25-15, 15-12 win against Culver-Stockton.
Buehler is on the varsity reserve this season.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and freshman libero for Grand View. The Vikings (1-8, 0-1 Heart) went 0-4 in Omaha.
The Vikings played Tuesday at Culver-Stockton.
Paige Burgart is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman setter/defensive specialist for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails (11-1, 1-0) beat Marshalltown, 25-23, 25-9, 25-10, on Monday.
Burgart has one assist and one dig in one match.
Clarice Lynch is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore middle blocker. Lynch collected a half-block against Marshalltown. Lynch has five kills, three digs and 2.5 blocks in five matches.
Becca Platte is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman right-side hitter for Hawkeye Community College. She collected 1 kill and one dig against Marshalltown. Platte has 86 digs, 20 kills, 10 assists, seven aces and a half-block in 12 matches.
The RedTails play two matches at the Northeast Triangular today.