Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BeccaPlatte3

Wapsie Valley alumna Becca Platte (3) has played in all 12 of Hawkeye’s matches so far this season.

 Photo courtesy Hawkeye Sports Information

Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.

Cross-country

Tags

Trending Food Videos