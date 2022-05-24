A three-run first inning.
A crucial plating in the fourth.
A victory in Austin Jeanes’ first game coaching Wapsie Valley.
The Warrior softball team began the Austin Jeanes with what the rookie head coach termed “An awesome win” the morning after Wapsie Valley beat Dike-New Hartford, 5-4, in a North Iowa Cedar League contest Monday in Fairbank.
Junior third baseman Sydney Matthias and freshman rightfielder Mae Wedemeier each drove in two to back up senior hurler Ellie Neil’s complete game.
Neil (1-0) allowed four hits and three walks, but only one earned run. She struck out three and went 3 for 4 with a double, the club’s only extra-base hit.
Baseball
Wapsie Valley falls to Dike
Wapsie Valley (1-1) allowed 11 runs across the first four innings of a 13-6 loss to Dike-New Hartford on Monday in Fairbank. Kane Schmitz went 2 for 3 with a run batted in and the Warriors spread five RBI across five batters. Chase Ackerman scored twice and drove in a run.
Starmont splits with E-C
The Stars (1-1) opened the season with a Tri-Rivers Conference split Monday in Edgewood. No statistics were available as of press time.