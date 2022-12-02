Wapsie Valley went 2-0 at Jesup on Thursday to start the year 2-0, beating Maquoketa Valley, 71-12, and Jesup, 48-26.
The Warriors won seven matches by forfeit, four by pin and got Kanen Decker’s 19-3 tech fall at 138 pounds.
Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low around 10F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 3:15 pm
Decker was one of three Warriors that went 2-0 with two decisions; he beat Jesup's Dawson Bell, 6-2. Garrett Miller (152) and Drew Lansing (170) each claimed two pins.
The Warriors won seven matches by forfeit, four by pin and got Kanen Decker’s 19-3 tech fall at 138 pounds.
Decker was one of three Warriors that went 2-0 with two decisions; he beat Jesup’s Dawson Bell, 6-2. Garrett Miller (152) and Drew Lansing (170) each claimed two pins.
Keegon Brown (220), Cannon Joerger (182), Easton Krall (132), Dawson Schmit (126) and Dallas Tisue (145) each went 2-0 with a pin and forfeit.
Sumner falls twice at Denver
The Cougars won six matches during Thursday’s triangular at Denver and gave up six forfeits to the Cyclones and five to Dike-New Hartford.
Samuel Egan (113) and Grant Henderson (182) each went 2-0 with two pins. Noah Henderson (160) won 6-4 and picked up a pin.
