Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit controls Jesup’s Treven Dellagardelle during a triangular Thursday in Jesup.

 Roger Johnson | Bulletin Journal

Wapsie Valley went 2-0 at Jesup on Thursday to start the year 2-0, beating Maquoketa Valley, 71-12, and Jesup, 48-26.

The Warriors won seven matches by forfeit, four by pin and got Kanen Decker’s 19-3 tech fall at 138 pounds.

