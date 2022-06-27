It takes the effort of a whole team, sometimes a whole program, to be successful. Success can also be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. However, standout efforts do occur.
The Daily Register hopes to lend as much credence as possible to the work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for the current athletes of the week, based on last week, Monday through Friday.
Baseball
Garrison Houge,
Starmont: The senior went 8 for 18 with seven runs batted in, three doubles and three steals as the Stars went 4-0. He went 1-0 on the mound, striking out nine and allowing no earned runs across seven
innings.
Tucker Ladeburg,
Wapsie Valley: The sophomore was 2-0 on the mound, striking out 18 and allowing four earned runs across 9 1/3 innings as Wapsie was 5-1. He also was 7 for 16 with six RBI, four doubles, four runs and three walks.
Bowen Munger,
Starmont: The senior went 7 for 12 with three RBI, 11 steals, five runs, five walks and two doubles. He went 1-0, with five strikeouts and three earned runs across three innings.
Traeton Sauerbrei, WV: The junior was 11 for 16 with six RBI, eight runs and five doubles. He struck out five and allowed two earned runs across six innings.
Kane Schmitz, WV: The junior was 1-0, striking out nine and allowing two earned runs across 8 1/3 innings. He also was 8 for 18 with one RBI, seven runs and five walks.
Softball
Anna Curley, WV:
The junior went 2-1 in the circle, striking out 18 and allowing seven earned runs across 15 innings as Wapsie went 3-2.
Jessica Francis, North Fayette Valley: The sophomore went 9 for 17 with three RBI, two runs and two steals as the TigerHawks went 3-2.
Saela Steege, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The freshman went 2-2 in the circle, striking out nine and allowing five earned runs across 24 innings as the Cougars went 2-2.
Elle Voy, WV: The junior went 6 for 15 with five RBI and a home run.
Reagan Wymer, NFV: The junior went 3-2, striking out 29 and allowing 20 earned runs across 34 innings.